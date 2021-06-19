Every can donated is another nail for a Habitat for Humanity project

If Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity collects enough aluminum cans, the nonprofit agency could receive up to $10,000 from Novelis, a national aluminum recycling company.
The funds would go toward materials for Habitat’s local housing projects, said the local Habitat affiliate’s community engagement director, Stephanie Grossi.
“Each can is another nail for a house,” Grossi said.
Agencies with the most cans donated through November will be able to apply for Novelis grant funds.
The effort cannot be achieved without the community’s help, Executive Director Dana Jelinek said.
“We are excited that we have so many good donors for cans, because when times were lean can recycling kept us afloat,” Jelinek said. “It’s nice to have this grant money re-energize the recycling efforts of the community.”
Construction materials are especially expensive right now.
“Prices have gone down a little bit, but they’re still much higher right now than they have been,” Grossi said.
Habitat also collects the refund from the donated aluminum cans.
The nonprofit receives roughly $900 monthly, which also goes toward projects.
“You look at recycling in a whole different manner when you actually see it put to a good use, like it is now for our program,” Grossi said.
A similar donation drive for a $5,000 Novelis grant held last fall was very successful, Jelinek said.
“When we started recycling aluminum cans, it was in 2001, and there were grants associated with it at the time,” she said. “Our community did very well and we won several national grants, but when that grant money petered out, people kind of forgot about it. Having grant money as an incentive really boosts our recycling.”
The need is great in the Grand Island area for access to affordable housing and loans for low-income families.
“Some of the situations people come from are not very good,” Grossi said. “We’ve seen a lot of unfortunate living circumstances. You see where some of these actual families come from and it’s very sad. Seeing much better living spaces and houses for them, it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of that.”
There are five donation sites for the aluminum cans in Grand Island.
The Pump & Pantry locations at Highway 81 and North Capital Avenue, at Highway 281 and Stolley Park Drive, at Shady Bend Road and Bismarck Road, and at South Locust Street have can drop sites, along with Ace Hardware on Third Street.
There are also donations drop sites in Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Chapman, Doniphan, St. Libory, St. Paul and at Wood River United Methodist Church.
For more information about Habitat programs and resources, visit www.gihabitat.org.