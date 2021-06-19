Every can donated is another nail for a Habitat for Humanity project

“You look at recycling in a whole different manner when you actually see it put to a good use, like it is now for our program,” Grossi said.

A similar donation drive for a $5,000 Novelis grant held last fall was very successful, Jelinek said.

“When we started recycling aluminum cans, it was in 2001, and there were grants associated with it at the time,” she said. “Our community did very well and we won several national grants, but when that grant money petered out, people kind of forgot about it. Having grant money as an incentive really boosts our recycling.”

The need is great in the Grand Island area for access to affordable housing and loans for low-income families.

“Some of the situations people come from are not very good,” Grossi said. “We’ve seen a lot of unfortunate living circumstances. You see where some of these actual families come from and it’s very sad. Seeing much better living spaces and houses for them, it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of that.”

There are five donation sites for the aluminum cans in Grand Island.