Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle will be equipped with AEDs

Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle soon will be equipped with enhanced life-saving capabilities thanks to a partnership with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The effort is part of a $6.4 million grant to equip law enforcement agencies with the next generation of automated external defibrillators. The State Patrol will receive 457 AEDs, to be placed in both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles throughout the state.

Using Wi-Fi connectivity, the self-monitoring devices can send near real-time event data, including a patient’s heart rhythm and delivered shocks, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, thus allowing for post-event evaluation to improve care delivery.

“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee, said in a news release. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”