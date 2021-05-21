Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle will be equipped with AEDs

Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle soon will be equipped with enhanced life-saving capabilities thanks to a partnership with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The effort is part of a $6.4 million grant to equip law enforcement agencies with the next generation of automated external defibrillators. The State Patrol will receive 457 AEDs, to be placed in both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles throughout the state.
Using Wi-Fi connectivity, the self-monitoring devices can send near real-time event data, including a patient’s heart rhythm and delivered shocks, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, thus allowing for post-event evaluation to improve care delivery.
“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee, said in a news release. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”
Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked by law enforcement officers, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas. The AEDs feature technology conducive to the highly mobile and challenging environment of a patrol vehicle. The AEDs will help ensure that troopers are able to produce the fastest first shock when defibrillation is needed.
“This partnership is phenomenal and adds an exceptional lifesaving tool to each patrol vehicle,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in the release. “Our troopers are often the first people on the scene of a serious crash and have to quickly provide medical care until paramedics arrive. These AEDs will greatly enhance the life-saving measures troopers can provide during a critical incident response.”
The first group of troopers and investigators are undergoing training on the new AEDs, conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Those troopers then will provide training to State Patrol personnel throughout the state.
To date, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $500 million to improve access to quality health care in rural America — $72 million of that in Nebraska.