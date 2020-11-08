Every Woman Matters health program continues despite virus

A cancer prevention program for women continues in Hall County despite a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases.
Every Woman Matters, overseen by the Central District Health Department, connects women with breast and cervical cancer screenings.
The program was put on hold in the spring due to the demands of the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the CDHD’s three-county area.
It returned just ahead of the second wave of COVID-19 cases that began in October.
While meeting the challenges of the second wave, CDHD staff continues to help women through the program and its services.
“When we started seeing a decline in the COVID cases, we really tried to ramp up the other programs we offer,” Colette Evans, CDHD health projects supervisor, said.
The program is funded through the state of Nebraska, using federal funds that are distributed to community hubs.
Its goal is to help women get breast and cervical exams, and make sure they’re getting exams on a yearly basis.
The program is dictated by income guidelines.
The initial appointment comprises a screening for breast cancer and a cervical exam.
“If there are problem areas, so to speak, we help them to the next stage, which would be a diagnostic exam,” Evans said.
Cervical exams are done more frequently with a higher risk or other health troubles.
A key element of the program is “health coaching.”
“They may have issues such as obesity or high blood pressure, diabetes, pre-diabetic, high cholesterol,” Evans said. “We provide health coaching to those women to help them overcome whatever barriers are getting in the way of their being healthier.”
Many clients they see do not have primary care physicians. CDHD helps connect women with doctors so they can have all of their health needs met, Evans said.
A walk-and-talk program, where women can connect with others to overcome barriers, has been discontinued by the state due to the pandemic.
“We’re not able to really utilize that program and be respectful of the guidelines of social distancing with COVID,” Evans said.
Continuing to provide services while also meeting the demands of the pandemic has been challenging, Evans said
“We’ve really had to change the focus of the roles of a lot of people in response to COVID,” she said.
CDHD has two community health nurses and two community health workers to provide the program’s services.
One nurse is working on COVID-19 cases, another on immunization and vaccinations, and the two health workers are doing COVID-19 recovery programs.
“They really just don’t have time because of the high number of people we have in our community who have COVID,” Evans said. “We’re working around that.”
The program is doing well despite the challenges, Evans emphasized.
“It certainly isn’t what it used to be,” she said, “but we’re making sure we’re doing everything we can for those who are in contact with us.”
Evans called Every Woman Matters an important program, and she hopes CDHD will be able to increase its services when COVID-19 declines.
“Even though our staff is directed in the area of COVID or vaccinations,” she said, “we’re still making sure we’re taking care of the women in our community who are already a part of this program.”
For more information about Every Woman Matters, its services and its income guidelines, visit bit.ly/2U132ql.
