Every Woman Matters health program continues despite virus

Cervical exams are done more frequently with a higher risk or other health troubles.

A key element of the program is “health coaching.”

“They may have issues such as obesity or high blood pressure, diabetes, pre-diabetic, high cholesterol,” Evans said. “We provide health coaching to those women to help them overcome whatever barriers are getting in the way of their being healthier.”

Many clients they see do not have primary care physicians. CDHD helps connect women with doctors so they can have all of their health needs met, Evans said.

A walk-and-talk program, where women can connect with others to overcome barriers, has been discontinued by the state due to the pandemic.

“We’re not able to really utilize that program and be respectful of the guidelines of social distancing with COVID,” Evans said.

Continuing to provide services while also meeting the demands of the pandemic has been challenging, Evans said

“We’ve really had to change the focus of the roles of a lot of people in response to COVID,” she said.

CDHD has two community health nurses and two community health workers to provide the program’s services.