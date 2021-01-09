Everyone has a place for that special food

Let’s dig into some more comments and recommendations about the central Nebraska food scene.

Last week’s column drew responses from seven or eight readers, who shared their local favorites.

Jesse Voichahoske says the Bunkhouse “has amazing pizza and awesome specials throughout the week.”

Daniel Erdbruger says Tommy’s patty melt “is always good.” He also likes the Philly cheesesteak at the Chicken Coop.

Joe Schmitz is a big fan of Tommy’s meatloaf Monday.

Tucan Tacos is the current favorite of Justine Catalina. The $9.99 buffet offers “more Mexican cuisine than you can sample,” she says. You “absolutely cannot beat that.”

Kellie Kreutz says Sin City Grill has “some great burger combinations and fries. We drive from Hastings for their grub.”

Corinne Denise Jorgensen loves the Zuppa Toscana at Olive Garden. She also likes the chicken and shrimp Carbonara and an appetizer that’s similar to fried lasagne.

Mikki Ring Vlach says the prime rib at Images is excellent. La Flor has the best tacos in town and Oriental Market has the best Asian food, she says.