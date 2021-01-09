Everyone has a place for that special food

Let’s dig into some more comments and recommendations about the central Nebraska food scene.
Last week’s column drew responses from seven or eight readers, who shared their local favorites.
Jesse Voichahoske says the Bunkhouse “has amazing pizza and awesome specials throughout the week.”
Daniel Erdbruger says Tommy’s patty melt “is always good.” He also likes the Philly cheesesteak at the Chicken Coop.
Joe Schmitz is a big fan of Tommy’s meatloaf Monday.
Tucan Tacos is the current favorite of Justine Catalina. The $9.99 buffet offers “more Mexican cuisine than you can sample,” she says. You “absolutely cannot beat that.”
Kellie Kreutz says Sin City Grill has “some great burger combinations and fries. We drive from Hastings for their grub.”
Corinne Denise Jorgensen loves the Zuppa Toscana at Olive Garden. She also likes the chicken and shrimp Carbonara and an appetizer that’s similar to fried lasagne.
Mikki Ring Vlach says the prime rib at Images is excellent. La Flor has the best tacos in town and Oriental Market has the best Asian food, she says.
Shrimp seems to be a favorite of many Grand Islanders.
Talking to my fellow employees this week, several included shrimp among their choices of local favorites.
Melissa Jepson enjoys the honey walnut shrimp at Wasabi Bistro.
Deb Smith praises the never-ending shrimp at Red Lobster.
Tom Prettyman likes the shrimp basket with the accompanying sauce at Whitey’s.
In talking to colleagues, I learned that the Watering Hole in Cairo is a popular stop.
Beth Thompson-Gartner and Bryanne Swerczek praise the chicken bacon ranch and other homemade pizzas. Thompson-Gartner singles out the spicy corn nuggets and Swerczek enjoys the pickle fries.
Swerczek also likes the pizza at Loup City Lanes.
Another establishment that draws praise is Kinkaider Brewing. Steph Weddle and Jepson rave about the shrimp Thai One On. Former coworker Sarah Mindrup is a fan of the burnt ends grilled cheese.
Weddle raves about the bloody Mary’s.
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant has a following. Rachel Cloran calls the Carne Asada fries “a pile of yumminess.”
“Their breakfast burritos are really good, too,” she says.
Diane Cook likes Tuesdays at Lina’s, when you can get a deal on five tacos.
Two co-workers mentioned Hunan Chinese Restaurant. Penny Galliart has the sesame chicken and Austin Koeller goes for the chicken fried rice.
Weddle liks the pupusas at El Tazumal.
Jepson and Weddle rave about the firecracker sushi roll at Fuji Japanese Steak House.
The brussel sprouts at 40 North Tap + Grille have a fan in Swerzcek.
Cloran likes the variety that a Bento Box gives her at Fuji. She also likes Jim’s Gyros.
The Captain Crunch French toast at Sin City appeals to Sherri Sheeks.
Thompson-Gartner likes the bloody Mary at Sin City. “They infuse their own vodka there with jalapenos,” she says.
Thompson-Gartner also enjoys a visit to Odyssey in Hastings.
Smith is a fan of the Gnocchi soup at Olive Garden.
Leeann Wilsey praises the chicken burrito bowl at Qdoba and the Roadkill, covered with cheese and mushrooms, at Texas Road House.
At Napoli’s, Mia Wyatt admires the Greek salad and the rolls dipped in oil. She also recommends the cheeseburger with waffle fries at Whitey’s.
JoAnn Stainbrook likes the pizza with cream cheese or white sauce at Bunkhouse Pizza.
The rice and steak bowl at PepperJax Grill appeals to Prettyman.
Photographer Josh Salmon enjoys the chicken Alfredo at Napoli’s and the sesame chicken at Golden Gate Express. Oddly, he didn’t mention anything about fish.
What does Casey Harvey recommend? Pizza at Tommy Gunz and quesadillas at the Chicken Coop.
Wings, by the way, are the top seller at the Chicken Coop. Most people have them with the medium sauce.
One of the other favorites at Chicken Coop is the Santa Fe chicken salad.
Mindrup can’t have enough of the ranch dressing at Chicken Coop, which she enjoys with mozzarella sticks, cheese curds and french fries.
When he’s at Wave Pizza, Koeller orders the meatball pizza and some cheese sticks.
He also calls La Mexicana “a hidden gem.”
Just talking about these dishes gets people’s mouths watering.
One woman, talking in the middle of the day about Kinkaider’s bloody Mary, said, “Let’s go!”
