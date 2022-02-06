Everyone knows I’m boring

Instead of being cutting edge, I’m just plain dull

Everybody knows it, so there’s no sense arguing about it. I know I’m boring.

My wife says I’ve been old since she met me.

People regret inviting me to parties. The fun starts after I leave.

I’m an absolute fuddy-duddy.

People are always telling me to loosen up and live a little.

One day our son Bryan asked his sister if “she was going to be a stick in the mud, like Dad.”

Everyone in my family likes a good time more than I do.

People feel sorry for my wife because she married a bump on a log.

My mom is way more fun than I am. And she’s 94.

Some people like to be where it’s happening. They don’t want people to have a good time without them. I’m not one of those people.

Being around me is tedious.

Some people assume I have a crazy side. I don’t.