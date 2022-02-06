 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everyone knows I'm boring; Instead of being cutting edge, I'm just plain dull
Everyone knows I'm boring; Instead of being cutting edge, I'm just plain dull

Everyone knows I’m boring

Instead of being cutting edge, I’m just plain dull

Everybody knows it, so there’s no sense arguing about it. I know I’m boring.

My wife says I’ve been old since she met me.

People regret inviting me to parties. The fun starts after I leave.

I’m an absolute fuddy-duddy.

People are always telling me to loosen up and live a little.

One day our son Bryan asked his sister if “she was going to be a stick in the mud, like Dad.”

Everyone in my family likes a good time more than I do.

People feel sorry for my wife because she married a bump on a log.

My mom is way more fun than I am. And she’s 94.

Some people like to be where it’s happening. They don’t want people to have a good time without them. I’m not one of those people.

Being around me is tedious.

Some people assume I have a crazy side. I don’t.

I’ve heard people say they partied with someone in college. I have no idea what that’s like.

I’ve never had a wild weekend.

When I go out at night, I always get home by 8:30.

For me, a good weekend always includes Lawrence Welk.

My idea of a good time is bowling. I like to go to coin shows.

Nobody will ever describe me as charismatic.

I really like beige, and all the major earth tones.

You’ll never see me wear a Hawaiian shirt, or even paisley.

I’m as dull as the periodic table, and as drowsy as a session of the Armenian Legislature.

My kids know I don’t like to have fun. Bryan tells me, “Get with the times.”

My wife would happily drive a Ferrari. I’d like a nice midsize sedan.

When I go to an event at night, I always avoid the social hour.

The idea of going to a dinner party is my worst nightmare.

I don’t like to mingle.

The only reason people keep me around is to be the designated driver.

I’d like to visit Connecticut, which is called the land of steady habits.

If I ever go to the Northwest, I’m not interested in Seattle, Portland or Eugene. I want to visit Boring, Oregon.

I would love the humdrum atmosphere.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

Jeff Bahr mug

Jeff Bahr
