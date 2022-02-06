Everyone knows I’m boring
Instead of being cutting edge, I’m just plain dull
Everybody knows it, so there’s no sense arguing about it. I know I’m boring.
My wife says I’ve been old since she met me.
People regret inviting me to parties. The fun starts after I leave.
I’m an absolute fuddy-duddy.
People are always telling me to loosen up and live a little.
One day our son Bryan asked his sister if “she was going to be a stick in the mud, like Dad.”
Everyone in my family likes a good time more than I do.
People feel sorry for my wife because she married a bump on a log.
My mom is way more fun than I am. And she’s 94.
Some people like to be where it’s happening. They don’t want people to have a good time without them. I’m not one of those people.
Being around me is tedious.
Some people assume I have a crazy side. I don’t.
I’ve heard people say they partied with someone in college. I have no idea what that’s like.
I’ve never had a wild weekend.
When I go out at night, I always get home by 8:30.
For me, a good weekend always includes Lawrence Welk.
My idea of a good time is bowling. I like to go to coin shows.
Nobody will ever describe me as charismatic.
I really like beige, and all the major earth tones.
You’ll never see me wear a Hawaiian shirt, or even paisley.
I’m as dull as the periodic table, and as drowsy as a session of the Armenian Legislature.
My kids know I don’t like to have fun. Bryan tells me, “Get with the times.”
My wife would happily drive a Ferrari. I’d like a nice midsize sedan.
When I go to an event at night, I always avoid the social hour.
The idea of going to a dinner party is my worst nightmare.
I don’t like to mingle.
The only reason people keep me around is to be the designated driver.
I’d like to visit Connecticut, which is called the land of steady habits.
If I ever go to the Northwest, I’m not interested in Seattle, Portland or Eugene. I want to visit Boring, Oregon.
I would love the humdrum atmosphere.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.