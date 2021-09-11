Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11

My husband and I were on vacation fishing at Harlan County Dam. We were fishing but the fish weren’t biting so we went into the marina on the south shore for a cup of coffee. Upon landing, the lady met us with the news. That can’t happen in the U.S. was my thought!

We sat in there watching on a small black-and-white TV. Still hard to believe. Well, that ended the fishing and pretty much ended that trip.

We spent a lot of time in prayer; and upon getting home, finding out it was worse than we imagined.

I am 89 years young and remember 9/11 very well.

Bonnie Ferguson

Ansley

Trucker on the road

I was delivering meat near the Portland, Maine, airport the day before the attack, then went to Augusta, Maine, to unload the rest of it the next day. After I got unloaded, I waited for Paul Harvey to come on the air. I couldn’t, it was filled with the World Trade Center. I thought someone had crashed into the 79th floor due to fog. It wasn’t till I got back to Portland with a load of paper for Ohio, that I stopped at the mall at Sears and saw what had happened.