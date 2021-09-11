Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. EDT on Sept. 11, 2001. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower 17 minutes later at 9:03.
A third plane crashed into the Pentagon at Arlington, Va.
Passengers on a fourth hijacked plane fought back and the plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.
The four attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations.
When the towers were struck, between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex, based on information from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website. Of those, the vast majority evacuated safely. As they rushed out, first responders rushed in, trying to save those still trapped or injured.
The fires from the impacts were intensified by the planes’ burning jet fuel. The heat weakened the steel support trusses, which attached each of the floors to the buildings’ exterior walls. Along with the initial damage to the buildings’ structural columns, this ultimately caused both towers to collapse. The five other buildings in the WTC complex were destroyed because of damage sustained when the Twin Towers fell.
The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated. Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery and cleanup efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed.
On the 20th anniversary of the greatest act of terrorism on American soil The Grand Island Independent wants to share reader recollections of what they remember, where they were and who they were with on Sept. 11, 2001.
First thought: Pray
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was at Faith United Methodist Church on 12th and Eddy streets in Grand Island. We were having our Bible Study and prayer time with some women in our Charity Circle. The preacher, the Rev. Richard Karohl, was in his office. Before he left, he told us that the USA was being attacked. He said, “If you don’t feel safe staying, leave and lock both doors. Irene Coates immediately stopped and said, “Let’s pray ... now! Please hold hands together and shut your eyes tightly.”
She prayed, “Holy Spirit ... calm us. Pray for whoever is attacking us. May we be more Christ-like to help others with kindness, love and mercy.”
After that, we had lunch and then my mother and I went home. We turned on the TV and never stopped watching for the next three days. The community had candlelight vigils that we attended.
Carolyn Poppe
Grand Island
‘That can’t happen’
My husband and I were on vacation fishing at Harlan County Dam. We were fishing but the fish weren’t biting so we went into the marina on the south shore for a cup of coffee. Upon landing, the lady met us with the news. That can’t happen in the U.S. was my thought!
We sat in there watching on a small black-and-white TV. Still hard to believe. Well, that ended the fishing and pretty much ended that trip.
We spent a lot of time in prayer; and upon getting home, finding out it was worse than we imagined.
I am 89 years young and remember 9/11 very well.
Bonnie Ferguson
Ansley
Trucker on the road
I was delivering meat near the Portland, Maine, airport the day before the attack, then went to Augusta, Maine, to unload the rest of it the next day. After I got unloaded, I waited for Paul Harvey to come on the air. I couldn’t, it was filled with the World Trade Center. I thought someone had crashed into the 79th floor due to fog. It wasn’t till I got back to Portland with a load of paper for Ohio, that I stopped at the mall at Sears and saw what had happened.
It was an eerie feeling going across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio and not one patrolman on the road that night. As you know, all roads going into New York City were closed. One livestock hauler said he was stopped four times trying to get out of NYC.
So, yes, Nebraska beef goes to Maine along with Nebraska center pivots.
Reno Tobler
Harvard
‘I stood in horror’
My wife and I were at Salt Lake City, Utah, attending the NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors) national convention. I was in the bathroom of our hotel shaving when my wife said in a very distressed voice “come in here and see this.”
I stood in horror seeing the first tower burning and watched the second plane — which I thought was one to survey the initial damage —– fly into the second tower. We were both stunned.
That evening the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was to give NAIFA a special concert but instead it was opened to the public with the music changed to patriotic and teenagers behind us were in tears.
Because each Nebraska delegate had flown to the convention, our state president chartered a bus leaving Thursday noon and arriving in Omaha on Friday noon.
Duane Biede, LUTCF
Hastings
At Husker Harvest Days
I was working at Husker Harvest Days and someone came into the booth saying a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We all thought it was an accident. When someone came in and said a second one had crashed, we knew it couldn’t be an accident.
There was an eerie, subdued atmosphere at the show, as most booths had a small TV or radio playing with news updates. People were just standing in the booths watching and listening with very little conversation. Being a volunteer first responder it was extremely difficult to watch the towers fall with all the responders inside.
One of our employees got stranded in Texas when his flight (and all other U.S. aircraft) were grounded. He had to rent a car in Dallas and drive to the show.
My daughter was a freshman at Chadron State College and they had planned a field trip to Omaha to tour UNMC, and were now debating whether it was safe to still go with Offutt Air Base being there. I told her first of all I didn’t think the terrorists would/could strike something that far inland. And, second, we can’t let terrorist activities affect what we do day-to-day or they win.
After the shock of what happened wore off, the conversations at the show changed to the need to retaliate, but no one knew for sure who to retaliate against.
Nick Lammers
Wood River
Daughter was in tower
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was a history professor at Mississippi State University, and in my office between classes I heard the news unfolding with live coverage on public radio. I was stunned, but relieved that my daughter, who lived in New York, was nowhere near the Twin Towers. I had been estranged from my daughter for several years, but I knew that the bank where she worked was in a different part of the city.
Later, I learned that her bank had moved across the street from the World Trade Center. She was off work that day, but she was in an exercise class on a lower floor of the North Tower. When the fire alarms went off, her class filed outside, thinking it was a drill. In the years since, I have not wanted to pry regarding what she went through, but it took her all day to get home. She developed asthma from breathing so much dust. We reconnected in 2004 when she was pregnant with her first child.
Robert Willman
Aurora
Somber mood at HHD
The horrors of terrorism that impacted New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on opening day of Husker Harvest Days 2001 will never be forgotten by those attending the annual farm show west of Grand Island. Exhibitors and attendees gathered strength from one another as the tragic events of the day unfolded. No gesture can express the shock and sadness Americans felt.
As the frightfully shocking news began to be revealed by word-of-mouth among exhibitors, those hearing the news found it difficult to believe. By midmorning exhibitors and attendees gathered around the few TVs that were used in exhibitor booths to watch live broadcasts of the events taking place. Most visitors were hearing radio broadcasts as they traveled to the show.
By noon, the excitement of opening day had become very somber. The remaining two days would as well. The annual exhibitor reception was canceled. Flags were lowered to half staff for the reminder of the show.
With air flights grounded, many exhibitors found it difficult to travel. Some rented vehicles, or carpooled with others to travel home.
Recollections about where we were and who we were with when we first heard the grave news will remain etched in our minds forever.
The terrifying events that took place on 9/11 will always be remembered by those that attended Husker Harvest Days 2001.
Susan Kleeb
office manager
Husker Harvest Days
Evacuated in San Francisco
On 9/11, I was 1,500 miles from Grand Island and 2,800 miles from D.C.
Commuting to work, I was in a subway going underneath the San Francisco Bay. Other people began speaking with alarm in their voice. A plane had run into the Twin Towers in New York City. Years earlier, I had taken that elevator ride up 100-something flights to look from the observation deck on the borough of Manhattan.
When I got to work in a 25-story building the boss said we’re evacuating the building and we’re going to go to an intersection four blocks away. That was another affirmation of the idea that corporate control does not always lead to wise decisions. The 100 of us hung out in a cluster for what seemed hours without food, drink, coffee or pizza. When it was presumed the skies were safe and no suicide bomber was headed to San Francisco, we were allowed back in the building. We got back to work.
D.J. Neyhart
Hometown unknown