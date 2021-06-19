Everyone’s rights should be protected

I believe in doing what is right, but sometimes it feels like I am barely keeping my head above the water. Then there are days when God shows me just how fortunate I truly am.

I am a Roman Catholic and a liberal Democrat, so God knows I have my faults and sins. I do my best to follow the Commandments and I believe I am my brother’s keeper. I am also a disabled veteran and some of my scars are visible and others I bury deep inside of me.

A while ago a friend came to me saying she was heavy with a child and that now was not the time to have one. My faith says it is wrong, but my heart says she is a friend, in need of a friend, so I chose to be a friend, and I hope God understands. I believe in life, but I also believe that we should never criminalize a woman’s health choices. I also feel we have moved too far to the right and I have concerns when my faith tries to penalize a person’s love for another or says when a person can receive God’s sacraments.

Thomas Paine spoke about Common Sense or The Plain Truth. He said the rights of man are held to be universal and that they are valid at all times, and in every place, and that we are all born with it.

I was 18 when I joined the Army and I took an oath to protect our nation and its Constitution, and to give my life for it if necessary. I believe that there is enough room for all at the dinner table, Republican and Democrat, that an insurrection happened on Jan. 6, Joe Biden won a fair election and Black Lives Matter.