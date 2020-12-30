Everything under one (new) roof: New hospital facility to bring more opportunities to Central City

CENTRAL CITY — A new hospital building soon will be a reality in Central City.
Kendra Jefferson, foundation and community relations coordinator for Merrick Medical Center, said construction on a brand-new, $27 million, 51,307-square-foot facility started in September and is set to be completed in March 2022. The building will be located just off Highway 30 at the intersection of 15th Road and 28th Street on approximately 22 acres of land donated by the Dinsdale family. The site will be known as the Dinsdale Health Campus.
“The (current) building here is just outdated,” Jefferson said. “We have just outgrown the (current) facility and it has been something that has been worked on and talked about for probably the last 20 years here in Central City, so it is exciting to see it finally become a reality.”
In order to get the new hospital built, Jefferson said Merrick Medical Center had to raise $5 million locally as part of a fundraising campaign and then Bryan Health (the hospital’s affiliate) would be the cosigner on the loan to make the project happen.
She added an anonymous donor also agreed to match the last $1 million the hospital needed to raise, helping it to exceed its fundraising goal.
“We just had a great group of people who really worked hard,” Jefferson said. “We affiliated with Bryan Health, who helped us push that through. The foundation board was fantastic, too. They told us what we needed to raise and we went out and raised it.”
Jefferson said the new facility will bring the hospital and the physicians clinic, located across the street from the current hospital, under one roof. She said there also will be “a lot of new technology and equipment” in the new facility that will allow the hospital to increase its health care services.
“We are expanding some of our outpatient services, some of our surgery services and things like that. We do a lot of wellness initiatives, but right now, a lot of those are offered off-site just because we do not have a spot for them. We are just excited to be able to do that on site.”
Jefferson said the new hospital will have an on-site cafeteria, which is something she said excites staff members.
“Here (at the current facility), we have a vending machine, but other than that, we do not have any resources for meals or drinks. So I think people are pretty excited about that. Hopefully, the community will be able to enjoy that as well.”
Jefferson said having a new hospital facility in Central City will encourage Merrick County residents to receive health care in their own community, rather than having to drive out of town.
“That is definitely our goal with expanding our outpatient and specialty services,” she said. “They are those services they (patients) need a specialist for that they now have to travel out of town for. We can expand those services so that they can get those here in Central City.”