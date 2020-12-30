Everything under one (new) roof: New hospital facility to bring more opportunities to Central City

Jefferson said the new facility will bring the hospital and the physicians clinic, located across the street from the current hospital, under one roof. She said there also will be “a lot of new technology and equipment” in the new facility that will allow the hospital to increase its health care services.

“We are expanding some of our outpatient services, some of our surgery services and things like that. We do a lot of wellness initiatives, but right now, a lot of those are offered off-site just because we do not have a spot for them. We are just excited to be able to do that on site.”

Jefferson said the new hospital will have an on-site cafeteria, which is something she said excites staff members.

“Here (at the current facility), we have a vending machine, but other than that, we do not have any resources for meals or drinks. So I think people are pretty excited about that. Hopefully, the community will be able to enjoy that as well.”

Jefferson said having a new hospital facility in Central City will encourage Merrick County residents to receive health care in their own community, rather than having to drive out of town.

“That is definitely our goal with expanding our outpatient and specialty services,” she said. “They are those services they (patients) need a specialist for that they now have to travel out of town for. We can expand those services so that they can get those here in Central City.”

