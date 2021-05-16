Everything you need to know about managing manure

Alfalfa weevil larvae

As planting progresses and field work continues across the area, it’s important for alfalfa producers to pay close attention to their fields this spring. There’s a potential for the first cutting to be infested with alfalfa weevil larvae this time of year.

The second cutting is more likely to have the adult weevils feeding on the regrowth, but larvae have also been found feeding on the second cutting too.

Feeding usually occurs on the newest leaflets with damage consisting of small holes or interveinal feeding, giving the field a silver appearance as leaf veins are exposed. The larval stage can be quite destructive but is easy to identify when scouting. Larvae are small, pale green, legless, have black heads and a white stripe down their back. They often fall into the canopy when disturbed and curl into a distinct “c-shape.”

To determine if alfalfa weevils are present and if management steps are needed, it’s important to assess the entire field and pay special attention to economic thresholds. Economic thresholds are determined with the following values: number of alfalfa weevils (larvae/stem), plant growth stage (inches/bud stage), treatment cost ($/acre), and crop value ($/ton).