Everything you need to know about managing manure

This year’s Land Application Recertification trainings, Applying Manure Management Concepts On-Farm, are scheduled to be in-person at many locations across the state over the next few weeks.
These 2.5-hour sessions will focus on field selection, manure nutrients, transportation cost, soil health, water quality, odor concerns, regulations, record keeping, manure storage and application considerations.
Session include:
- Lexington: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18
- Curtis: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 8
- Broken Bow: 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 14
- Columbus: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 16
- Geneva: 9 to 11:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 24
Pre-registration is required due to activity and space limitations. If registration numbers exceed expectations, more sessions may be added. To ensure your attendance, register at water.unl.edu/lat.
Workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits.
For more information on the workshops and other manure management resources, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu.
Alfalfa weevil larvae
As planting progresses and field work continues across the area, it’s important for alfalfa producers to pay close attention to their fields this spring. There’s a potential for the first cutting to be infested with alfalfa weevil larvae this time of year.
The second cutting is more likely to have the adult weevils feeding on the regrowth, but larvae have also been found feeding on the second cutting too.
Feeding usually occurs on the newest leaflets with damage consisting of small holes or interveinal feeding, giving the field a silver appearance as leaf veins are exposed. The larval stage can be quite destructive but is easy to identify when scouting. Larvae are small, pale green, legless, have black heads and a white stripe down their back. They often fall into the canopy when disturbed and curl into a distinct “c-shape.”
To determine if alfalfa weevils are present and if management steps are needed, it’s important to assess the entire field and pay special attention to economic thresholds. Economic thresholds are determined with the following values: number of alfalfa weevils (larvae/stem), plant growth stage (inches/bud stage), treatment cost ($/acre), and crop value ($/ton).
To determine the number of larvae present, select a minimum of five sampling sites across the field and cut at least 10 whole plants at each site for a total of 50 plants. Shake these plants into an empty 5-gallon bucket, count the larvae and determine the average number of larvae per stem.
Researchers at UNL and North Dakota State University have derived economic thresholds for alfalfa producers and an easy-to-use table can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/scouting-advised-alfalfa-weevil).
To summarize, if the crop is of higher value (i.e., $175/ton), fewer larvae are needed to reach the economic threshold (i.e., 0.7 larvae/stem with a treatment cost of $7/acre). However, if the crop value is lower (i.e., $50/ton), more larvae are needed to reach the economic threshold (i.e., 3.6 larvae/stem with a treatment cost of $7/acre). This is also very dependent on crop stage of development, so keep that in mind when reading the table.
Another important part when considering economic thresholds is producer preference. For some producers, the easiest solution is to cut their alfalfa early and monitor the regrowth for damage. Cutting early will either knock the larvae to the ground — removing their feed source in the process — or many larvae will be killed on the cutting bar.
If insecticides are the best option for the producer, select products that contain pyrethroid or indoxacarb active ingredients. Pay close attention to labels as some insecticides can harm beneficial insects and/or alter pre-harvest intervals.
More information about insecticide options to manage alfalfa weevil larvae can be accessed in the 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska (EC130).
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.