Eviction case against Jack Wilson goes to District Court

The long-running effort to evict Jack Wilson from Regency Retirement has taken a twist.

Granting a motion made by Regency Retirement, Judge Arthur Wetzel dismissed the case Sept. 7 from Hall County Court.

Six days later, attorney Nicholas Ridgeway of Kearney, representing Regency, filed the civil action in Hall County District Court.

Attorney Erin Urbom, who represents Wilson, did not return a phone call from The Independent. Ridgeway said he has not been granted authority by his client to discuss the case.

Ron Hitch of Grand Island, a friend of Wilson’s, said a court appearance is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 26.

Regency is seeking to evict Wilson from the facility, where he has lived for 12 years.

Regency, at 803 N. Alpha St., is a retirement village where the residents live independently.

Wilson, 96, is a World War II veteran.

In July, Regency Board President Steve Miles said attempts to evict Wilson have nothing to do with his being a veteran. Wilson is being evicted as a “private citizen who could not follow the rules,” Miles told The Independent.