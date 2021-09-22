 Skip to main content
Eviction case against Jack Wilson goes to District Court
Jack Wilson, 95, a World War II veteran, is being evicted from Regency Retirement. He pleaded in March for support from Hall County Commissioners at their meeting as he fights the decision. The civil case has now been moved to District Court. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

The long-running effort to evict Jack Wilson from Regency Retirement has taken a twist.

Granting a motion made by Regency Retirement, Judge Arthur Wetzel dismissed the case Sept. 7 from Hall County Court.

Six days later, attorney Nicholas Ridgeway of Kearney, representing Regency, filed the civil action in Hall County District Court.

Attorney Erin Urbom, who represents Wilson, did not return a phone call from The Independent. Ridgeway said he has not been granted authority by his client to discuss the case.

Ron Hitch of Grand Island, a friend of Wilson’s, said a court appearance is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 26.

Regency is seeking to evict Wilson from the facility, where he has lived for 12 years.

Regency, at 803 N. Alpha St., is a retirement village where the residents live independently.

Wilson, 96, is a World War II veteran.

In July, Regency Board President Steve Miles said attempts to evict Wilson have nothing to do with his being a veteran. Wilson is being evicted as a “private citizen who could not follow the rules,” Miles told The Independent.

Hitch said Regency is trying to evict Wilson because he objects to bylaw changes and changes in the makeup of the Regency board.

When the case does come to court, local veterans are expected to turn out in support of Wilson, as they have throughout his battle to stop the eviction.

