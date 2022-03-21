Ex-NFL running back Danny Woodhead to be at Grand Island ‘Man Fest 2022’

Former NFL running back and North Platte native Danny Woodhead will be the featured speaker at “Man Fest 2022” set for Sunday, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Woodhead was home schooled through the ninth grade and played football for North Platte Senior High. He played college football at Chadron State College and was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He also played for the New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

He retired in 2018 after 10 seasons in the league.

The event, open to men of all ages,” starts at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 1710 N. North Road. Tickets are $25 and includes a meal (ribs and sides).

Order online at peacegi.org/manfest.

For more information, call 308-384-5673.