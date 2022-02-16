Ex-Packer talks farming, football as Aurora Coop members gather in Grand Island

So Nelson invited them to come to his farm in the offseason to have a look for themselves. He took several of his teammates to a neighbor’s farm, where they were breeding some of their cows.

Watching a couple of procedures, the players had blank faces, confused and wondering “what in the world is going on?” Nelson said.

“And so at the end, I informed them that it was their turn.”

They each got the experience of putting a sleeve on their arms “and then going elbow deep,” Nelson said.

“We’ll just leave it at that for those who know what I’m talking about.” Those who don’t can go to YouTube and “find out on your own,” he said.

Nelson didn’t give his teammates any other tools to work with because “we weren’t going to rely on them to do anything productive or successful.”

But the experience was hilarious, he said. “One of them was literally gagging the whole time it was going on.” When he pulled his arm back out, it “just flung manure everywhere because he didn’t know what was going on.”