Ex-Packer talks farming, football as Aurora Coop members gather in Grand Island

In his talk to Aurora Cooperative members Tuesday, Jordy Nelson’s best stories were about introducing his football teammates to the world of farming.
Nelson, a former NFL receiver, was the keynote speaker at the cooperative’s 2022 ACE Summit.
A graduate of Kansas State University, Nelson played for the Green Bay Packers for 10 seasons. The day before games, Nelson would go out for dinner with his fellow receivers.
At dinner, they’d talk about their backgrounds. He was shocked to find out that teammates Donald Driver and James Jones were homeless for parts of their childhood. Even though they lived in shelters or moved from house to house, they “were still able to make it,” he said.
Nelson, who lives on a farm near Riley, Kan., would sometimes talk about his rural lifestyle. One day the subject was artificial insemination.
One might imagine the reaction of his big-city teammates when he tried to “explain to them how a farmer or rancher AI’s a cow,” he said.
The discussion took place at a dinner table, where the players were eating steak.
He had a hard time getting the other players to “understand how it went — the step-by-step process. They were not really grasping it and I might not have been doing a great job of explaining it.”
So Nelson invited them to come to his farm in the offseason to have a look for themselves. He took several of his teammates to a neighbor’s farm, where they were breeding some of their cows.
Watching a couple of procedures, the players had blank faces, confused and wondering “what in the world is going on?” Nelson said.
“And so at the end, I informed them that it was their turn.”
They each got the experience of putting a sleeve on their arms “and then going elbow deep,” Nelson said.
“We’ll just leave it at that for those who know what I’m talking about.” Those who don’t can go to YouTube and “find out on your own,” he said.
Nelson didn’t give his teammates any other tools to work with because “we weren’t going to rely on them to do anything productive or successful.”
But the experience was hilarious, he said. “One of them was literally gagging the whole time it was going on.” When he pulled his arm back out, it “just flung manure everywhere because he didn’t know what was going on.”
Nelson and his wife, who was present Tuesday, have three kids who are in the sixth grade, first grade and preschool. When he was playing, they hung out with couples who had children about the same age.
When ex-teammates visit Nelson and his relatives, the families sometimes ride horses. Not only do the kids get up on a horse, but so do some of his former teammates.
Nelson talked about a big linebacker getting on a horse and “leading him around the yard.”
Aurora Cooperative’s 114th annual gathering continues today at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Fonner Park. About 700 people registered for the event. Quite a few FFA members were in Tuesday’s audience.
Nelson, 36, talked about how farming has molded him as a person and as an athlete.
As a youngster, he learned there was a correct way of doing things. If he didn’t do something right, he had to do it again.
Some of those lessons set the foundation for his athletic career.
The members of his family relied on each other. He learned about the value of preparation and understanding the details. He learned to master the responsibilities of his teammates. On the football field, if a teammate had a mental lapse, Nelson would jump in to make sure the job got done.
Every June, which is vacation time for NFL players, Nelson returned to the farm. He continued to work out every day at a local high school, but he’d farm the rest of the day.
For him, farming was both a continuation of his workouts and an escape. Fixing fences and working cattle put him in his comfort zone and got his mind off football. When he started training camp in July, he was recharged, refreshed and ready for the long season.
The routine also made his 12-hour days in training camp easy. Some players had trouble staying awake in meetings or making it through the long day. But for Nelson, it wasn’t hard because he was used to long days.
Nelson said Green Bay was “an incredible place to play.”
He thinks Packer fans enjoyed “having a farm kid come to Green Bay, be productive and have some fun there.”
One thing he loved about quarterback Aaron Rodgers was that “he challenged you” to play at his level — to thoroughly understand plays and assignments. Players who’ve criticized Rodgers “didn’t accept that challenge,” he said.
Nelson farms with his brother, his dad and his father-in-law.
In moving back to farm country, he and his wife wanted to give their kids an opportunity that “a lot of kids miss out on,” he said.
In answer to a question, Nelson said that life in high school is easy. “Everybody wants to grow up, and I don’t understand why.”
In high school, all he had to do was go to school and play sports. Then “you go home and there’s food on the table.” Then you repeat the same routine the next day.
In answering another question, Nelson said his favorite job on the farm is working cattle.
“Being in a tractor or a combine is nice and easy but boring. Especially once you start hearing the same country songs come back through. You know you’ve been in the tractor too long.”
Harvest time is enjoyable “because it’s always fun to see if it’s a good year, what it’s going to produce. But yeah, I would take working cattle or moving cattle as No. 1, for sure.”
Nelson wasn’t able to stick around for a meet-and-greet or to sign autographs. He had to get back home to coach his daughter’s basketball game.