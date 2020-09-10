Excellence in Teaching Award nominations sought

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2020 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award.
The foundation will accept nominations through Sept. 22. Individuals may complete online nominations through the foundation’s website, www.gicf.org/communities/excellence-in-teaching/nominate-an-educator-2018. Anyone may submit a nomination, including current and former students, parents, colleagues, principals, administrators and friends. An educator may not self-nominate. Educators also cannot be nominated by a family member.
Those being nominated for the award must:
— Be an active and certified teacher and/or guidance counselor of students in grades preschool through 12.
— Be employed by a public or private school in Hall County.
