Excellence in Teaching nominations sought

Nominations for the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award are being sought, as school is in full swing and students are back in the classroom.

The award recognizes Hall County educators teaching grades pre-K–12 via a nomination process. Anyone can submit a nomination, whether current or former students, parents, colleagues, school administrators and friends.

Kendra Lutz, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) program officer, said the nomination phase is something she and others involved in the process look forward to, as they see the stories of the area’s best and brightest educators.

“Hall County is full of so many amazing teachers, so we are excited to see the incredible nominees and their stories come in,” Lutz said. “By taking the time to nominate an educator, this is a great way to touch an educator in your life that has impacted so many.”

This year’s nominations, which can be submitted on GGICF’s website, will be accepted until Sept. 22. Nominees will be notified by GGICF, and the winner will be announced in December.

The award, given by Kim West Dinsdale, has been going strong since 2005. In addition to a recognition ceremony in December, the winner of the Excellence in Teaching Award will receive a prize of $5,000.