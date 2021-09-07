Excellence in Teaching nominations sought

Nominations for the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award are being sought, as school is in full swing and students are back in the classroom.
The award recognizes Hall County educators teaching grades pre-K–12 via a nomination process. Anyone can submit a nomination, whether current or former students, parents, colleagues, school administrators and friends.
Kendra Lutz, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) program officer, said the nomination phase is something she and others involved in the process look forward to, as they see the stories of the area’s best and brightest educators.
“Hall County is full of so many amazing teachers, so we are excited to see the incredible nominees and their stories come in,” Lutz said. “By taking the time to nominate an educator, this is a great way to touch an educator in your life that has impacted so many.”
This year’s nominations, which can be submitted on GGICF’s website, will be accepted until Sept. 22. Nominees will be notified by GGICF, and the winner will be announced in December.
The award, given by Kim West Dinsdale, has been going strong since 2005. In addition to a recognition ceremony in December, the winner of the Excellence in Teaching Award will receive a prize of $5,000.
Kim West Dinsdale stated on GGICF’s website: “Teachers do more than teach, they inspire students to reach new heights of success. I am so pleased that, through the Grand Island Community Foundation, we will have an opportunity to honor our teachers, these shining examples who demonstrate a love for and quality in teaching.”
Nineteen winners are on the roster of previous honorees: Chuck DeWitt, Walnut Middle School; Kelly Olesen, One-R Elementary School; Mary Teichmeier, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Preschool; Kay Carpenter, Centura Public Schools; Tracy Morrow, West Lawn Elementary; Cathy Howard, Grand Island Central Catholic; Wendy Heider, Trinity Lutheran School; Jerome Dubas, Grand Island Senior High; Kirk Ramsey, Barr Middle School; Nancy Chavez, Seedling Mile Elementary; Christa Speed, Grand Island Public Schools; Karen Gruener, Cedar Hollow School; Tess Westover, Howard Elementary School; Pat Kayl, Grand Island Central Catholic; Michella Honas, Grand Island Senior High School; David Sackschewsky, Grand Island Northwest High School; Mary Ann Richards, Walnut Middle School; Kay Janzen, Grand Island Central Catholic and Brandi Anderson, Grand Island Senior High School.
Nominations can be submitted until Sept. 22 at https://www.gicf.org/communities/excellence-in-teaching/. Teachers in both public and private schools in Hall County will be considered. Nominations from a teacher’s family member and self-nominations will not be eligible.