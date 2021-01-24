‘Excited about the possibilities’; Oncologist says COVID vaccines may help with cancer treatment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The medical community is excited about the messenger RNA vaccines not only for their potential to complement or even replace traditional vaccines but also for their potential use in noninfectious diseases such as cancer, said Copur, who has written a paper describing messenger RNA vaccines as the “beckoning of a new era in cancer immunotherapy.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that helps one’s immune system fight cancer.

“While the concept of possible use of mRNA vaccines against infectious diseases, genetic disorders and cancer has been around for decades, until now no vaccines using this technology have made it to human use,” Copur wrote. The trials leading to the first Food and Drug Administration approval of mRNA-based vaccines in humans marks the beginning of a new era not only for the infectious disease field but also for oncology, he wrote.

Oncology is the study and treatment of tumors.

In the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the mRNA carries instructions to make the SARS-CoV-2 “spike” protein, which is “the prickly projections on the surface of the virus,” Copur wrote.

During the pandemic, Copur has received many questions from patients and other physicians.