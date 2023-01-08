Exciting times are ahead for Grand Island

What an exciting time it is for Grand Island!

Our community has been the benefactor of some great projects in the last few years, and as one pauses and looks back, we can be very proud of what has been accomplished. We need to harness this momentum and keep moving the ball downfield. This multi-faceted approach requires the input and effort of many entities, organizations and individuals.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has two priority initiatives aimed at supporting the economic infrastructure of Grand Island. First is talent attraction and workforce development. The second is infrastructure for housing development. Neither of these initiatives are a one-and-done proposition, but rather ongoing efforts with many moving parts.

Practically every employer is faced with the same concerns of finding qualified candidates to fill positions in this tight labor market. We realize that focusing on the next generation of workers is vital for Grand Island’s growth. This is a prime example of a priority that requires a multi-faceted approach. From public parks and recreation, healthcare, entertainment, arts, schools, to strong local government, we all have a part we can play in making Grand Island an attractive option for that next generation worker, taxpayer, and volunteer.

This past year, the chamber successfully lobbied for and obtained unanimous support of LB902 (Career Scholarship Funding) for Grand Island’s Cooperative Internship Program with Wayne State College. Our first mini cohort of five students was brought on board this year and will be serving their senior year as interns in Grand Island beginning in the fall of 2024. The following year, our first full class of 15 students will begin their internship work here.

We have also seen success with old-fashioned handshaking at college career fairs! Combined with a vibrant Young Professionals organization and promoting our Top 35 Under 35 individuals, there is a strong foundation for attracting talent to Grand Island.

We also have opportunities for current employees to enhance their skills to advance in their employment through the EDGE Upskilling Program. Employees are referred to EDGE by their employer or themselves and commit to focusing on specific areas that seem to be holding them back in advancing their employment. We graduated three cohorts in 2022, and the fourth will be in April. It has been positive and affirming to see employers continue to refer their employees to the program.

Housing development is not a new issue for Grand Island, but it remains a high priority. With our desire to attract new talent, where do we put these residents? We are already behind on inventory, and the problem compounds every year. We have some nice developments currently in progress, but it will not be enough to satisfy our demand.

Public/private partnerships such as the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation’s $2,000,000 Build Grand Island program have laid the foundation for new development. The chamber has researched and obtained information from various communities that have been active and successful in providing public support for housing infrastructure. This information is shared with the City of Grand Island to help provide insight into opportunities for public/private partnerships. Our hope is that the community will be supportive of the city exploring new initiatives to make Grand Island a competitive place for new housing.

The approved redevelopment plan of the Conestoga Mall is a big shot in the arm for Grand Island, and this was identified as a top priority by the chamber this year. The success of this project is attributable to the efforts of many, with much credit going to the Community Redevelopment Authority, Grow Grand Island, and the City of Grand Island. This will serve as a roadmap for our community to come together to make big things happen.

The chamber is actively engaged in local and state politics, and now more than ever, we can see the need to form a united front and be proactive in our efforts. Grow Grand Island, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, and Grand Island Tourism have come together to engage a lobbyist to help identify opportunities for our community and ensure we have a seat at the table at the state level. This collaboration is yet another important piece of the multi-faceted approach to enhance the standing of our community.

So now what? Grand Island needs to harness the energy of the many and channel that collective power to create maximum force per square inch of effort. The list of new and impactful developments in Grand Island is extensive. The list of engaged and energized organizations and individuals is impressive. The opportunities for Grand Island are limitless. It really is an exciting time for Grand Island!