Executive State Fair director says this year's total of 266,245 as accurate as possible

GRAND ISLAND - Using stricter methods of counting admission, the Nebraska State Fair reported this week that 266,245 people attended this year’s fair.
State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said that count is conservative and defensible.
In 2019, 283,468 people came to the 11-day fair. Last year, officials said more than 50,000 people turned out for the event, which was limited because of COVID-19.
Tallying attendance at any fair is always a challenge, Ogg said.
“Yes, we’ve got hard data from the scanning at the gates. But we also have so many credentials that are out there that count for admission. Can you multiply all of those by 11? Well, some fairs do. And then your attendance is inflated because not everybody is going to come all 11 days. Some faithfully do. Some don’t,” he said.
“We also have literally hundreds of people that show up for work or to exhibit prior to our gates being manned. And they’re welcome on the grounds because they’ve got work to do. So how do you count those folks?” Ogg said. “We’ve got about 300 carnival workers and vendors and concessionaires that are residents of the campground, that basically never leave the grounds. How do you count them?”
Ogg, who was hired in May 2020, chooses to be “conservative in counting our badges and our residents’ attendance,” he said.
“When we say 266,245, I guarantee you we had that many personal visits at the Nebraska State Fair,” he said.
If the fair can be as transparent and “as factual as we can make it,” Ogg said, “that’s how we should proceed.”
There are pros and cons in the ways fairgoers are tallied, he said.
“We always want to say we entertained a huge number of people, and there’s real assets to that,” Ogg said.
Concessionaires, though, feel the downside of reporting optimistic numbers.
“If you tell them we’re going to have 350,000 people and they staff and stock up for that, and then their sales are disappointing, then that reputation is tarnished in the industry,” Ogg said.
For exhibitors, attendance isn’t as important as the number of entries they compete against. For them, the question might be, “Is it really meaningful to have the Grand Champion at the Nebraska State Fair?” he said.
In booking entertainment, it’s also “in our best interests to be as accurate as we can be,” Ogg said.
In 2018, the State Fair had 314,805 fairgoers. The year before, the attendance figure was 379,108.
Looking back, the fair reported 336,987 fairgoers in 2012 and 333,043 in 2011.
This year, the carnival and concessionaires did well, Ogg said.
People stayed longer at the fair than usual, he said.
According to “pin where you are from” maps, visitors came from 43 states and 10 countries. A German delegation of 17 individuals traveled to Grand Island.
The fair was blessed with good weather and only a few minor injuries, Ogg said.
He said he can’t wait to get to work on the 2022 fair.