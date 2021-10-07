Executive State Fair director says this year's total of 266,245 as accurate as possible

GRAND ISLAND - Using stricter methods of counting admission, the Nebraska State Fair reported this week that 266,245 people attended this year’s fair.

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said that count is conservative and defensible.

In 2019, 283,468 people came to the 11-day fair. Last year, officials said more than 50,000 people turned out for the event, which was limited because of COVID-19.

Tallying attendance at any fair is always a challenge, Ogg said.

“Yes, we’ve got hard data from the scanning at the gates. But we also have so many credentials that are out there that count for admission. Can you multiply all of those by 11? Well, some fairs do. And then your attendance is inflated because not everybody is going to come all 11 days. Some faithfully do. Some don’t,” he said.

“We also have literally hundreds of people that show up for work or to exhibit prior to our gates being manned. And they’re welcome on the grounds because they’ve got work to do. So how do you count those folks?” Ogg said. “We’ve got about 300 carnival workers and vendors and concessionaires that are residents of the campground, that basically never leave the grounds. How do you count them?”