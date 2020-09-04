Exercise group receives recognition award

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Fit and Fabulous Exercise/Fall Prevention class recently received an award. It has been recognized as an outstanding community-based older adult exercise and fall prevention program that exceeds all criteria standards and produces significant measurable benefits.
Cindy Paustian, program director and instructor, said Americans suffer from chronic health conditions that can be prevented or improved through a regular exercise program.
Many of the class participants have experienced health improvements including lower cholesterol numbers, manageable complications from diabetes, reduced swelling and joint pain, increased flexibility, muscular strength and increased functional balance abilities.
For additional information, call Paustian at 308-383-8613
