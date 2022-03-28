Exotic races bring 7,500 people to Fonner Park Sunday

If you ever put money on an ostrich race, make sure Scott Bethke is your jockey.

The professional jockey rode an ostrich to victory Sunday at Fonner Park, just as he did in the inaugural race in 2019. Bethke is actually 3-for-3 in ostrich races, also having ridden a big bird to victory at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

How does riding an ostrich compare to riding a horse?

“They’re not as fast,” he said. In addition, “they’re a lot harder to balance on.”

Bethke was one of five jockeys riding ostriches Sunday.

Watching the race made it clear that it’s hard to stay atop an ostrich. At least one jockey, Nathan Haar, wasn’t able to stay on. Two or three others were running alongside their birds at the finish line.

The other winner in Sunday’s exotic races was camel jockey Matt Middleton.

What was Middleton’s strategy?

“Just keep your head down and ride,” the vice president of Middleton Electric said after his victory.

Did he really keep his head down?

“Probably not. I’d have to look at the replay,” he said.

Unlike the ostriches, the camels were piloted by local amateurs who represented the race sponsors.

The roughest part, Middleton said, was bouncing up and down.

The jockeys held on tightly to the reins.

“Yeah, and that bar up front,” Middleton said.

Being atop a camel is an elevated experience.

“Yes, they’re big animals,” said one of the other riders, Justin Williams of Jerry’s Sheet Metal.

Dale Curran tasted glory in the 2019 camel race. But the outcome was different for him on Sunday. At one point, his camel was heading in the wrong direction.

Still, participants enjoyed getting over the hump to the finish line.

Williams said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m so glad I did it,” Middleton said, adding that it was a good cause.

Bethke said was it nice to see a big crowd at Fonner.

Dinsdale Automotive was the presenting sponsor of Dinsdale Dashers both in 2019 and this year.

“I used to be on the board of Fonner Park and we believe in what they do,” Tom Dinsdale said.

Kim Dinsdale said it was great to have “something fun and happy going on” that was good for families.

She said it was “just an all-around great idea and I think it’s time that we celebrate something happy and fun.”

A TV reporter asked what part of the day they enjoyed the most.

“Budweiser,” Tom Dinsdale joked.

The 2019 races drew almost 11,000 people.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said Sunday’s races went very well.

“We had some sunshine. That’s good,” Kotulak said. “It was colder than I expected, and maybe that was the reason we had a little bit less than I expected as far as the attendance.”

He estimated Sunday’s crowd at 7,500. That turnout was still more than a sellout, he said. Fonner considers a crowd of 5,500 to 6,000 to be a sellout.

This time around, Fonner Park was “far better prepared for the crowd,” Kotulak said. More food and beverages were on hand. The grass parking lot on the west side was open.

“And I think everybody that was here had another terrific time,” Kotulak said.

