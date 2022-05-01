Expanding its mission: Homeless outreach goal of Crossroads Mission thrift store

Crossroads Mission has expanded its services in Grand Island and opened a thrift store at 2843 Old Potash Highway.

According to Daniel Buller, Crossroads Mission executive director, the store opened in January. Crossroads Mission is a non-profit, non-denominational organization that helps the poor and homeless. It has served the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area for 40 years.

“It’s not a traditional business,” Buller said. “I mean, we’re not there to sell stuff and make a big profit. Our homeless outreach is what’s behind the store.”

Crossroads Mission has had a physical presence in Grand Island for the last three years. Before opening the thrift store, it had a homeless shelter for men in Grand Island. It also operates homeless shelters in Hastings and Kearney.

“We will have about 225 beds available,” Buller said. “They range from emergency shelter to long term transitional housing. We also had various levels of care for people who are facing homelessness.”

He said Crossroads Mission works to address the underlying issues of homelessness. Those issues include drug and alcohol addictions. The staff also works with people with mental health and conflict issues.

Crossroads Mission also helps people with food insecurities. Buller said in the Tri-City area, they annually distribute more than 130,000 meals.

Buller said the Grand Island homeless shelter has 40 beds. The shelter only serves men.

Since opening Buller said they have been operating at full capacity. Last year, they served 350 men. This year, demand for the shelter has increased by 46%.

Buller said the thrift store helps the homeless. Profits earned at the store goes to Crossroads Mission’s services in Grand Island.

He thanked the community for making the thrift store a success.

“A lot of people want to join in,” Buller said. “They want to help address homelessness. They want to help address poverty. They give their stuff that goes into the store. We sell it and it goes into our operations. Everything stays local.”

The thrift store also serves to help those in the homeless shelter with items as they move into a shelter of their own. They also work with other agencies that address the problems of the poor and hopeless.

“We are helping to build a network and a resource out there for people,” Buller said.

He said the thrift store is generating “lots of income so that we can make sure to keep up our facilities and hire plenty of staff.”

It is also about building relationships in the community.

“We’ve partnered with three different agencies,” Buller said. “We’re seeing it take off in many ways. Not only generating income, but engaging the community to help address poverty and homelessness.”

And the popularity of thrift stores is growing. With inflation up, people are looking to buy used items. Some people are minimizing the stuff they own. They are also recycling and repurposing the things they are discarding.

Buller said there’s a lot of donated clothing. Unsold clothing is baled and shipped worldwide. A recent load, weighing 46,000 pounds, went to Central America.

“We take every kind of donation,” Buller said. “We don’t turn anything down. They can bring it right here where we unloaded and process it for the store.”

He said donations to the thrift store helps the Crossroads Mission

“By giving, they can know that it’ll support our local homeless outreach,” Buller said. “The second way is by coming in shopping. We’ve become a recycle center and used thrift store.”

He said they take food donations.

“We also take scrap iron and a lot of other stuff,” Buller said. “We put it to use to make sure that men and Grand Island have a good program to get off of the street and back on their feet.”

Last year, Crossroads Mission served more than 1,000 people in the Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney area.

Buller said most of the people they served struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. Others have mental health problems.

The store is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Buller said people can donate to Crossroads Mission during Grand Island’s upcoming Go Big Give campaign. For more information, visit www.crossroadsmission.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.