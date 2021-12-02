Explosive device leaves hole in shed at Grand Island business

Grand Island Police were called to Mid Nebraska Feeds Tuesday at 721 Claude Road where an explosive device had damaged a shed.

The investigation revealed the device was a large homemade firework or pipe bomb, said Jim Duering, a Grand Island Police captain. He device was located in a cardboard cylinder sealed on both ends with some sort of propellant inside.

It's believed that someone lit the fuse and either threw it inside or sat it inside the shed. It’s not known when the device detonated.

GIPD estimated damage to the Derksen Portable Building at $1,500 or more.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to contact Grand Island Police at 385-5400.