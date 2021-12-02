 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explosive device leaves hole in shed at Grand Island business
0 comments
featured top story

Explosive device leaves hole in shed at Grand Island business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Police were called to Mid Nebraska Feeds Tuesday at 721 Claude Road where an explosive device had damaged a shed.

The investigation revealed the device was a large homemade firework or pipe bomb, said Jim Duering, a Grand Island Police captain. He device was located in a cardboard cylinder sealed on both ends with some sort of propellant inside.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Explosive device

This is a hole in the side of a portable building that was damaged at Mid Nebraska Feeds over the weekend. Damage is believed to be from either a large firework, or a pipe bomb. 

It's believed that someone lit the fuse and either threw it inside or sat it inside the shed. It’s not known when the device detonated.

GIPD estimated damage to the Derksen Portable Building at $1,500 or more. 

Anyone with information about the device is asked to contact Grand Island Police at 385-5400.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fuel made from recycled plastic bottles is being tested to propel rockets into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts