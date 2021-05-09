Exports set new records: Gov. Pete Ricketts declares May Beef Month in Nebraska

Beef exports to South Korea, according to the USMEF, were strong again in March at 24,104 mt, up 7% from a year ago, valued at $175.9 million (up 6%). For the first quarter, exports were 8% ahead of last year’s pace in both volume (68,996 mt) and value ($503.9 million), making Korea this year’s leading value destination for U.S. beef. Korea is buying more U.S. chuck roll, short plate, shoulder clod and loin cuts even as imports from Australia also trend higher, reflecting the country’s strong demand for beef.

March beef exports to China were far above last year’s low totals and reached a new monthly record of 14,552 mt, valued at $109.9 million, reported the USMEF. This pushed first quarter exports more than 1,500% above last year’s pace in both volume (31,058 mt) and value ($234.1 million), and exports increased about 25% from the strong fourth quarter of 2020. U.S. beef accounted for 3.4% of China’s first quarter imports, up from less than 1% at this time last year, and the U.S. is now the largest supplier of grain-fed beef to China. Additional U.S. plants were approved for export to China in April, raising the prospects for further growth in coming months.

High volumes of corn exports to China is also one of the factors for the increase in corn prices. China is rebuilding its hog herd, which was hit hard by disease.