Extension webinar for ag professionals to focus on communicating with farmers under stress

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension, in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, will present a free webinar, “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

This workshop is beneficial for individuals who work with farmers and ranchers on a regular basis, such as bank lenders, ag suppliers, healthcare professionals and anyone involved with the lives of farmers and ranchers.

Stress seems to be prevalent in the agriculture sector, with even more concerns arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many farmers and ranchers are facing financial problems and market uncertainties, along with challenges such as production risks, farm transfer issues and more. When temporary stress turns into chronic stress, it can impact physical health and mental wellness.

Workshop objectives include: Build awareness around potentially stressful conditions affecting some farmers and ranchers; learn stress triggers, identify signs of stress, and review helpful techniques for responding; learn techniques for identifying, approaching, and working with farmers who may not cope with stress effectively; and learn where to find additional help.