Facade improvement grants awarded to four Grand Island businesses

Four projects in Grand Island were awarded facade improvement grants Wednesday by the Community Redevelopment Authority.

The awards are to: 118 W. Second St. (Bartenbach Building), $100,000; 313 to 315 N. Locust St., $100,000; 106 N. Locust St., $100,000; and 3231 Ramada Road, $100,000.

A fifth application for 1150 S. Locust St., Long John Silvers, at $77,635.41, was postponed, and will likely be considered in spring.

"We reviewed all of the applications. The committee was generally in support of all of them," said Regional Planner Chad Nabity. "The committee was in favor of the fifth, which is the Long John Silvers project, but felt that one had probably the least impact overall compared to the others, and didn't want to say, 'Don't fund that one.'"

Director of Operations Brian Adams for DeeJay's Group of Restaurants, which owns the Grand Island Long John Silvers, said he understood and explained there was no urgency.

"It's not a terrible thing," he said. "It's a project we probably won't touch until springtime. We gave 13 of these across six states that we're working on and so we can certainly shuffle some things around."

He added, "If we were delayed six months on the project and could re-apply, I would be okay with that."

The maximum authorized for any project was $100,000.

The Ramada Road project, an office building between the Pump N' Pantry and Boarders hotel, was in excess of this amount and capped, noted Nabity.

CRA Member Tom Gdowski abstained from the 3-0 vote to approve the grant for Ramada Road.

The building at 106 N. Locust St. will host a law firm, said Luke Simpson of Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak (BZ LLC), and will serve as a satellite location to its Kearney office.

"We currently have at least one attorney in Grand Island generally every day manning that office," he said. "Right now we are not happy with the aesthetics of the building. That's part of the reason we were able to purchase it, I think. We hope to improve it, make it a nicer looking building."

He added, "We believe we would be using your money for its intended purpose and hope to improve your downtown aesthetics."

The former OfficeNet building at 313 to 315 N. Locust St., is being remodeled to serve as housing, said EBMT Properties Owner Jim Pirnie.

"We're redoing the front there obviously, doing commercial rental space on the main floor, and apartments, we're working with Wayne State College to hopefully get on that internship program," he said.

CRA Member Sue Pirnie abstained from the 3-0 vote approving the grant.