Facing challenges, remaining optimistic: Central City farmer takes the reins as Nebraska Farm Bureau president

CENTRAL CITY — This has been a year of challenges for Nebraska farmers. From COVID-19 to weather to market and trade difficulties, American agricultural producers have had their share of obstacles, but continued to deliver record-breaking crops and strong livestock production despite the obstacles.
The new year will continue with many of the same challenges facing farmers and ranchers, along with a new slew of difficulties.
For Nebraska’s largest farm and ranch organization, they will start with new leadership at its top position.
Mark McHargue, of Central City, was elected to serve as president on Dec. 8 during the Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention. McHargue succeeds Steve Nelson of Axtell, who retired from the position after serving nine years.
Nelson said it is an “exciting time for Nebraska Farm Bureau” with the election of McHargue as their new president.
Nelson said McHargue served on the Nebraska Farm Bureau board for more than 16 years with seven years as a board member and nine as first vice president.
“Mark has an extraordinary amount of experience,” Nelson said. “He has had the opportunity to travel on trade missions around the world representing farmers and ranchers. He has been very involved at the state level, implementing policy and working with our policy team here at Nebraska to implement the policies that have been passed by our grassroots members at county Farm Bureaus around the state.”
McHargue said Nelson has left the organization in “great shape.”
“I stand on the shoulders of great leadership and I want to continue our mission and vision from here,” he said.
McHargue is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn and soybeans in Merrick County.
He said, looking ahead to 2021, “The goals and mission of Farm Bureau has not changed, but just who is at the helm and who is going to be the spokesman for the organization has changed.”
McHargue said one of the things he has been excited about is “representing Nebraska farmers and ranchers, both in Nebraska and across the country and abroad.”
“I have always enjoyed carrying the voice of agriculture,” he said. “We have such a great story to tell. The production, we are accomplishing today, is really almost a miracle compared to years ago. Also, the efficiency, the environment that we have cleaned up and are stewarding very well. I want to help tell that story that those in Nebraska and elsewhere really understand the role that Nebraska farmers play in the grand scheme of the economy of this country.”
To achieve those goals, McHargue said he wants to continue to grow those “key stakeholder” relationships, such as community and business leaders throughout the state.
He also said he wants to strengthen Nebraska Farm Bureau’s relationships with lawmakers.
“I want them to know who I am so when we sit down and have a conversation, we can have a robust conversation about the things that are affecting agriculture,” McHargue said. “But I also want to know the things that are affecting them, the things that they want to work on in their districts so we can find shared values and things that we can work on together to move our state forward.”
He also said another key area that he wants to strengthen is Farm Bureau’s relationships with the state’s business community.
“A lot of our businesses employ so many of the people who live and work in our communities,” McHargue said. “To make our communities great, we need to make sure that our businesses continue to thrive.”
He also praised the members of Nebraska Farm Bureau who are involved in a spectrum of businesses and occupations that help make Nebraska one of the nation’s leading agricultural states.
“I plan to touch base with our members all across the state,” McHargue said. “We have a very diverse state both geographically and culturally. It is really important to me, that to be the spokesman, I really have to understand their desires, dreams and the issues that they are working on.”
He said he would not have achieved becoming Nebraska Farm Bureau president without “being really invested as a leader.”
“I hope to return that,” McHargue said. “I want to mentor those who are new to agriculture, especially within the leadership arena in agriculture.”
He said he looks forward to spending and investing his time in “the next generation.”
McHargue and his wife, Judi, have four adult children and six grandchildren with another one on the way.