Facing challenges, remaining optimistic: Central City farmer takes the reins as Nebraska Farm Bureau president

He also said he wants to strengthen Nebraska Farm Bureau’s relationships with lawmakers.

“I want them to know who I am so when we sit down and have a conversation, we can have a robust conversation about the things that are affecting agriculture,” McHargue said. “But I also want to know the things that are affecting them, the things that they want to work on in their districts so we can find shared values and things that we can work on together to move our state forward.”

He also said another key area that he wants to strengthen is Farm Bureau’s relationships with the state’s business community.

“A lot of our businesses employ so many of the people who live and work in our communities,” McHargue said. “To make our communities great, we need to make sure that our businesses continue to thrive.”

He also praised the members of Nebraska Farm Bureau who are involved in a spectrum of businesses and occupations that help make Nebraska one of the nation’s leading agricultural states.