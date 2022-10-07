Fair board chair says Ogg was not forced out

The chairman of the Nebraska State Fair Board says Executive Director Bill Ogg, who resigned this week, was not forced out.

"He resigned," Bob Haag said Friday. "He did his job here and (is) ready to move on, and thinks his family is pretty important. He's a family guy."

The Fair Board held a special meeting Sept. 24, almost all of which was spent in executive session. One reason cited for going into closed session was to discuss pending or potential litigation.

Haag was asked if any lawsuit was involved in Ogg's departure? "I know of none," he said.

The lawsuit discussed in executive session, Haag said, involved Trent and Kelli Loos and Greg Harder, who are trying to take ownership of the Aksarben Stock Show name. "That has nothing to do with Bill Ogg," said Haag, who lives in Indianola.

In 2023, the State Fair will have its third executive director in six years. Ogg, who was hired in May of 2020, shepherded the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fairs. His predecessor, Lori Cox, was in charge in 2018 and 2019.

With such turnover, Haag was asked why anyone would apply for the job.

"I don't know. It'll probably be an issue, but I think we can work through it. Bill's got the fair in good shape. In 2019, we had lots of bad issues and I was surprised anybody would take that job then, too. Bill stepped up and put together a staff and we put together a good budget and he stayed with it." The fair is in a good position, so "we'll get somebody," Haag said.

Ogg, who described himself as a fair junkie, seemed to love his job. During the State Fair, he was at his desk until midnight or later, and was back early the next morning.

A reporter told Haag that Ogg seemed to love his job.

"Yeah, he did love it, but he probably loves his family more. And I think he missed a couple, three family events during this last year that he wished he could have been more involved with." That was probably Ogg's main thinking, Haag said.

Ogg turned in his resignation and was "ready to move on," Haag said. Ogg made a habit of returning calls from the news media.

He did not return a call from The Independent on Tuesday.

If Ogg is leaving of his own accord, why isn't he returning calls from the media?

"I have no idea what Bill's doing," Haag said. But he knows Ogg participated in the news release announcing his resignation. He also knows Ogg sent an email to "all the staff and thanked them for everything they've done," Haag said.

Some of the fair's financial problems in 2019 were due to Patrick Kopke, the fair's former financial officer, who embezzled more than $150,000.

In October of 2021, Kopke was sentenced to 30 days in jail, placed on 15 years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $158,170.60.

The two fairs overseen by Cox — in 2018 and 2019 — were plagued by rain and wet grounds.

Dawn Caldwell, the board's vice chair, was on the board's executive committee "at the time we hired Bill Ogg to be CEO of the Nebraska State Fair. I vividly recall a couple specific things from our interviews with him; one is that he is known throughout the fair and event industry as 'the fixer,' and the other is that he was nearing the end of his years to work full time, but he would make sure he stayed long enough to get us in a good place if we hired him," Caldwell wrote in an email to the Independent this week.

"For those of us who love the 4-H and FFA aspects of the fair, we couldn’t be more grateful to Bill for moving forward with shows for them in 2020 when many other fairs completely cancelled," Caldwell wrote. "Bill has frequently spoken of 'cookies, quilts, and corn dogs' and he made sure to embrace and honor Nebraska’s special traditions, from the Bill Marshall Volleyball tournament to the daily fair parades, while guiding our fair to a much better financial position.

"We wish Bill and Patti nothing but the best and we know he will continue to make positive impacts in the fair industry while he takes time to enjoy his wonderful family," concluded Caldwell, who lives near Edgar.

According to the press release announcing Ogg's departure, he will assume the position of executive director emeritus and will work with Deputy Executive Director Jaime Parr in the transition process until a new executive director is hired.

The Nebraska State Fair came to Grand Island in 2010.

Joseph McDermott was the fair's executive director for nine years, retiring in 2017. His predecessor, Barney Costner, held the job from 2006 to 2009.