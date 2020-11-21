Fair board discusses deputy director position

At Friday’s Nebraska State Fair Board meeting, board member Jeremy Jensen said he would like more information about the new deputy executive director position that the State Fair plans to add.

Looking at the proposed 2021 budget, Jensen said he was caught off-guard by a reference to a staff member who reports to the deputy executive director. It was the first he knew of a deputy director position in the works.

Jensen said he would like to know the job duties and salary structure of positions being created. He noted personnel costs in the proposed budget already total $1.5 million.

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said there is a need for a deputy director. The fair, he said, requires an administrative person who is focused on the budget, human resources and other matters.

The intent, Ogg said, is to have Jaime Parr, who is currently director of sales, fill the deputy director spot.

Parr is already doing that type of work, he said, and many of the duties she’s performing now are taking her away from her sales responsibilities.

Saying that he was not speaking defensively, Ogg invited board members to follow staff members around for a day or two. The staff is serving the fair well, he said.