Fair should draw more than 30,000 people

Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said organizers expected this year’s fair to attract 10% of a normal fair, a figure that Ogg said he believes the fair will exceed.
The atmosphere at this year’s fair has been “amazing,” Ogg said.
Certainly, attendance and revenue numbers pale in comparison to the fair’s usual figures, he said.
“But the people that are coming are so kind and so patient and so supportive of each other and of us that it is so humbling,” Ogg said “It is surreal.”
In addition to feeling satisfied, Ogg said he believes fairgoers feel safe.
He believes the fair has worked hard to provide safety products, “and obviously in this pandemic environment that’s critically important.”
People are happy at the slimmed-down event, he said. “I wish all of the fairs in my life had been this peaceful. It’s been awe-inspiring. It really has.”
Using “just crystal ball guessing,” fair officials figured this year’s fair would attract about 10% of a traditional turnout. “We’re going to exceed that,” Ogg said.
Some might say 10% isn’t much of a goal.
“Well, it could have ended up where we had no fair at all,” he said. “Anything compared to zero is positive.”
Using round numbers, a 10% figure translates to about 30,000 people, Ogg said.
“We also have three strong days to go. So, shoot, you can still come out, have some good fair food, enjoy some free music” and watch “some wonderful kids compete,” he said. Fairgoers can also recognize “our veterans on Monday, and enjoy some wholesome things about Nebraska, and life in general.”
Beth Smith, chairwoman of the State Fair Board, agrees that the fairgoers are “really happy people.”
Friday was “a beautiful day,” Smith said as she and another board member welcomed FFA trailers to the fairgrounds. People are pleased that 4-H activities have been separated from FFA events, she said.
“It gives them a little bit more room,” she said. “We did it for COVID. We did it for spacing issues, and I think the people are really appreciating that.”
A lot of cars were parked in the unpaved lots on the west side of the fairgrounds Friday afternoon, she said.
“So that tells me people are coming out here. They’re having lunch. They’re walking through the exhibits, going through the barns,” she said.
Smith admitted that Monday and Tuesday were “quieter days” at the fair.
But it was helpful that the fair’s livestock committee organized the open class events, she said.
Participants started to arrive for those activities Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday and Thursday. “So that was a great way to get people on the ground,” she said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts returned to the fair Wednesday, accompanied by Greg Doud, who is chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Doud carries the rank of ambassador. So if he enjoyed his experience, he can be expected to be a good ambassador for the Nebraska State Fair.
Fair officials “didn’t know what to expect this year, and are just overjoyed with how everything’s going so far,” Smith said.
Like Ogg, Smith said attendance “has beat our expectations.”
During the fair, vendors and concessionaires turn in their daily totals.
“I have really happy people out there who have sold a ton of corn dogs (and) a lot of beer,” she said.
On Wednesday, the food vendors offered lunch specials. “And they just did a great business of people just stopping by to take food to go,” Smith said.
Smith is optimistic about the three-day weekend. “All of the FFA families are coming in. We’re going to have a great turnout of those folks.”
The forecast looks good, although “it might be a little bit warm. But I think we’re going to have a good crowd again this weekend.”
The music schedule includes good bands Friday night and tonight. Smith said “we’re expecting those bands to draw people out here.”
