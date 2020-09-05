Fair should draw more than 30,000 people

Using round numbers, a 10% figure translates to about 30,000 people, Ogg said.

“We also have three strong days to go. So, shoot, you can still come out, have some good fair food, enjoy some free music” and watch “some wonderful kids compete,” he said. Fairgoers can also recognize “our veterans on Monday, and enjoy some wholesome things about Nebraska, and life in general.”

Beth Smith, chairwoman of the State Fair Board, agrees that the fairgoers are “really happy people.”

Friday was “a beautiful day,” Smith said as she and another board member welcomed FFA trailers to the fairgrounds. People are pleased that 4-H activities have been separated from FFA events, she said.

“It gives them a little bit more room,” she said. “We did it for COVID. We did it for spacing issues, and I think the people are really appreciating that.”

A lot of cars were parked in the unpaved lots on the west side of the fairgrounds Friday afternoon, she said.

“So that tells me people are coming out here. They’re having lunch. They’re walking through the exhibits, going through the barns,” she said.

Smith admitted that Monday and Tuesday were “quieter days” at the fair.