Even as a kid, Missy Neemann loved watercolor. Things just never worked out.

“I loved watercolor but I could never master it,” she said. “I could never get it to work for me.”

What was the problem?

“Watercolor can be temperamental. It sometimes will do what you want it to do, but other times has a mind of its own.”

In 2020, just before the pandemic started, Neemann decided she was finally going to figure out watercolor.

The key, she said, is “letting it do its own thing and working with it, instead of trying to make it do what I wanted it to do.”

Neemann, who lives in Fairbury, currently has 25 works on display at Studio 10 in downtown Grand Island.

One painting in the Studio 10 window “started out one way and it wasn’t working. So I went a different route with that.”

Neemann grew up in Polk.

“I’ve been doing art since I could walk. I would draw little figures, and mostly horses when I was little. Horses were a big part of my sketchbooks.”

Later on, she did a lot of work with colored pencil, graphite and oil. She also did sculpting.

But now, 95% of her work is watercolor.

“I like the magic of watercolor. I like to watch the color dance on the paper. It’s a very beautiful medium and it’s very versatile. You can be very detailed with it, or very loose in your paintings.”

Neemann doesn’t use just a brush.

She heard about someone crafting their works with credit cards, and she gave it a try. A credit card allows her to do things that a brush couldn’t. Neemann sometimes cuts the cards into different shapes, using the edges.

She also uses a palette knife, and the blunt end of a brush.

That’s another good thing about watercolor. You can use any item you wish to paint with it. “It’s a very fun medium,’ she said.

Neemann graduated from Polk-Hordville High School in 1997.

In 2001, she received an associate’s degree in art from Central Community College in Columbus.

She’s spent a lot of time visiting relatives in Aurora. “I’m related to every single Collingham you’ll come across there,” she said.

For 19 years, Neemann has worked as a dispatcher for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband, Greg, is a paramedic.

She and Greg have been married since 2013.

She has two kids. Michael Riley is a high school senior. Edith will turn 8 on Feb. 13.

At one time, Neemann lived in Grand Island. She worked at Younkers and Brodkey’s.

She believes her strength as an artist is color.

“I love color and I love how color mixes – the different variations you can make” even with just two colors, she said.

One reason Neemann doesn’t paint with oil is that oil “can be a little smelly,” she said. “And I don’t have a window in my studio. I can’t open a window and ventilate.”

With watercolor, “you have to do it in layers. So if I’m busy, I can do one layer and walk away and then I can come back and do another layer. It’s easier to do when I don’t have a whole lot of time on hand.”

About 80% of her work is custom painting for pet owners. “I have about four commissions right now that are waiting,” she said.

She knows animals, having three cats and two dogs herself.

Once in a while, she sculpts in polymer clay. That work is usually commissioned. She did a couple of pieces for Endicott Clay Products in Endicott.

“I don’t do much of that anymore. I don’t have my own kiln, so I can’t fire it on my own,” she said.

Studio 10 says it showcases “incredible talent” and celebrates regional and national artists.

Heidi Sack has owned Studio 10 since June. The business was formerly Studio K.

“Studio 10 Art Gallery has a wide range of art and artists. Every artist is a little bit different in here,” Sack said. They have different techniques and work in different media. “And I’m just very proud of the artists that are a part of this gallery.”

“I’m just happy to be part of this gallery,” Neemann said. “It’s amazing what Heidi has done here, and I hope she continues to do it for a long time.”