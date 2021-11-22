Fall brings cooler temperatures, changing leaves and boxelder bugs by the millions

Trying to control these insects can feel like a losing battle. While it may be tempting to remove the boxelder trees or other host plants from the landscape, but it won’t control all of your problems. The adults are good flyers and can still invade homes from considerable distances from the host plants. The plants are rarely injured seriously enough to justify insecticidal control, but using an insecticide spray on the nymphs can reduce the number that reaches maturity.

The saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” has never been more true. Discouraging occasional invaders from entering the house is going to take a little work, but it will be worth it in the long run. Start by finding and sealing up any cracks or spaces they could enter through with silicone caulk or expanding foam. Make sure that window screens are in good repair and that doors are tight fitting. Also remove any dead plant debris from window wells or near the foundation. Take a look to see if there is a gap under doors. If there is a gap, place a piece of weather stripping under door so that there is no gap when the door is closed.