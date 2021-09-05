Fall updates from your local library

Have you heard yet? The Grand Island Public Library recently upgraded our library software and we have a brand new catalog system for both patrons and staff to use!

After more than 10 years on our previous system, the library migrated to The Library Corporation’s Library•Solution. The new catalog can now be found at www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com. If you haven’t taken a look yet, go check it out.

If you haven’t logged in yet, account PINs have been reset to the four-digit year of your birth. We were unable to recover the passwords from the old system, so we had them reset to something easy for everyone to remember.

If you are having trouble accessing your account or any of your services, such as Overdrive (online or on either of their apps, Overdrive or Libby) or Hoopla, give that number a try. If you wish, PINs can be reset in your catalog account online or by giving the library a call at 308-385-5333.

There are many great things patrons and staff love about the new catalog. One of the best things is that our Overdrive items are integrated into the new system. That’s right, you can borrow Overdrive items right from the catalog, without having to leave the site. Just sign in to your catalog account to be able to do so.