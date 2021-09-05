Fall updates from your local library

Have you heard yet? The Grand Island Public Library recently upgraded our library software and we have a brand new catalog system for both patrons and staff to use!
After more than 10 years on our previous system, the library migrated to The Library Corporation’s Library•Solution. The new catalog can now be found at www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com. If you haven’t taken a look yet, go check it out.
If you haven’t logged in yet, account PINs have been reset to the four-digit year of your birth. We were unable to recover the passwords from the old system, so we had them reset to something easy for everyone to remember.
If you are having trouble accessing your account or any of your services, such as Overdrive (online or on either of their apps, Overdrive or Libby) or Hoopla, give that number a try. If you wish, PINs can be reset in your catalog account online or by giving the library a call at 308-385-5333.
There are many great things patrons and staff love about the new catalog. One of the best things is that our Overdrive items are integrated into the new system. That’s right, you can borrow Overdrive items right from the catalog, without having to leave the site. Just sign in to your catalog account to be able to do so.
There are some other exciting features with our new system. One of them is automatic renewals of items you’ve checked out. If your checked out items are eligible to be renewed (renewals are remaining, nobody else has placed a hold on the item and your account is in good standing), the system will automatically renew your items for you.
Text message notifications have long been requested by our patrons and now that is a possibility. Just let a staff member know you prefer to receive texts, what your mobile number and carrier are, and you will be set up to start receiving texts.
We also have a catalog dedicated just to children’s materials. It has a child-friendly interface, illustrations and language that make browsing the catalog a breeze for kids.
Kids can easily browse by subject category or series and chapter books using the scrolling icon carousels. They can, of course, type in the search box. To see the kid’s version of the catalog go to www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com/kids.
In addition to the catalog there are many exciting things happening at the library this fall. Recently, the library board approved new operating hours. Starting Tuesday, we will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Note the library will now be closed on Saturdays.
We also have some great programs for all ages. Adults will have a new book club to join — The Bygone Book Club — discussing books related to historical people and themes from right here in central Nebraska. A monthly Heritage Hour with presentations from the library, Hall County Historical Society, Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society and the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and more is also on the schedule.
The library has also announced the fall schedule for children and teens which starts Tuesday, Sept. 7.
A monthly homeschooler program for PK-5 students will be offered at 3 p.m. the third Thursday, starting Sept. 19. Children will participate in educational activities.
Also on the third Thursday of each month (starting Sept. 16), will be teen/tween programs starting at 4 p.m. (no programs in December or March). Activities will include games, crafts, anime and more.
The Teen Library Council has planned its first fall meeting for 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; future meetings will be scheduled the first Thursday of the month. Programs for younger children include: Baby and Toddler Lapsit Storytime (through age 2), 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Preschool Storytime (ages 3 to 5) for 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays; and Pajamatime (age 5 to 11), 6:30 p.m. Mondays
A virtual Victorian Tea Party for third- through fifth-grade students honoring Edith Abbott’s 145th birthday is planned for Sunday, Sept. 26. Call the library for more information and to reserve a spot.
Check out our website at www.gilibrary.org and our social media on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with everything happening at the library!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org