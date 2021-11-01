Fall weed control all about timing

If fall applications are a viable option for your operation, you need to consider what products have been applied this year already and if herbicide resistance is a problem. Plan your fall program accordingly if herbicide resistance has been confirmed in your field. Tank mixing 2-4,D with products that have glyphosate or paraquat may help manage some of the winter annual weeds listed above. Residual herbicides are probably not necessary during fall applications, unless there is a high infestation of marestail in the field.

Be sure to check label requirements as some herbicides have application rate restrictions where you are only allowed to apply so much product within a growing season or year. If you have exceeded that amount, you need to approach your fall herbicide program carefully.

Another thing to consider is what your overall goal is for your fields following harvest. Do you intend to graze the residue or bale it for livestock feed/bedding? Are you considering a cover crop to manage weeds, capture moisture, and prevent wind/water erosion during the winter months? What’s your crop rotation for next spring and would a fall application interfere with those plans?