Families flock to St. Libory: Pumpkin patches are popular places

ST. LIBORY — Pumpkins, as well as pigskin, are the focus of many people on autumn weekends. Huge numbers of families poured into the St. Libory area Sunday afternoon, as they do every fall, to enjoy the area’s two pumpkin patches.

Parents at the wheel of SUVs, minivans and pickups make their way to The Scarecrow Patch and Helgoth’s Pumpkin Patch, which are only nine minutes apart, in the area straddling Highway 281.

There aren’t many signs in the area to provide guidance to the pumpkin patches, which is fine. Most people know the way. If you’re not sure, watch the moms tearing along the dirt roads and just follow their dust.

The couples who operate The Scarecrow Patch and Helgoth’s are both in their 21st seasons.

The two patches have many other similarities. They both offer zip lines, slides, train rides, bouncing pillows, animals, corn mazes and loads of pumpkins. Both opened Sept. 18 and will finish the season on Halloween.

Admission costs are the same: $8 per person, and free for those 2 and younger. A coupon in the paper will knock $1 off the price of admission. At Helgoth’s, the Friday admission charge is $5.

Why should people come to The Scarecrow Patch?