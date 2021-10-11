Families flock to St. Libory: Pumpkin patches are popular places

ST. LIBORY — Pumpkins, as well as pigskin, are the focus of many people on autumn weekends. Huge numbers of families poured into the St. Libory area Sunday afternoon, as they do every fall, to enjoy the area’s two pumpkin patches.
Parents at the wheel of SUVs, minivans and pickups make their way to The Scarecrow Patch and Helgoth’s Pumpkin Patch, which are only nine minutes apart, in the area straddling Highway 281.
There aren’t many signs in the area to provide guidance to the pumpkin patches, which is fine. Most people know the way. If you’re not sure, watch the moms tearing along the dirt roads and just follow their dust.
The couples who operate The Scarecrow Patch and Helgoth’s are both in their 21st seasons.
The two patches have many other similarities. They both offer zip lines, slides, train rides, bouncing pillows, animals, corn mazes and loads of pumpkins. Both opened Sept. 18 and will finish the season on Halloween.
Admission costs are the same: $8 per person, and free for those 2 and younger. A coupon in the paper will knock $1 off the price of admission. At Helgoth’s, the Friday admission charge is $5.
Why should people come to The Scarecrow Patch?
“Because it’s a great fall outing,” said Sheila Horak.
There is “nothing scary here. We just do all fall fun. People love it,” said Horak, who owns The Scarecrow Patch with her husband, Gene.
Popular attractions include the Jump Pad and Jumping Pillow.
Kids love the obstacle course, Pumpkin Chunkin’, hayrack rides and the barrel ride. “Oh, we’ve got all kinds of stuff,” Horak said.
For this year, “We put a lot of new little swings and different things in,” she said.
In January, Gene will retire from ABF Freight System in Grand Island. Sheila works as the janitor at St. Libory School.
They have five kids, all of whom have worked at The Scarecrow Patch. In November, their 15th grandchild will arrive.
The Scarecrow Patch has about 15 employees.
The Patch, she said, is “just an awesome place to bring your family.”
Shelly Helgoth, who owns Helgoth’s with her husband, Chuck, said people head out “to be able to be with their families and all the activities, creating fond memories.”
Visitors to Helgoth’s enjoy the zip lines and the corn maze.
They also like the hayrack ride “because pumpkins just make people smile. So they like to go out and grab their pumpkin,” she said.
Helgoth’s has some new attractions this year. They include a new obstacle course and a pair of alpacas, named Larry and Pitch.
Also new are a pair of pumpkin cannons. Customers can operate a machine gun-looking device that shoots mini-pumpkins.
The bigger cannon can fire a 5- to 7-pound pumpkin about half a mile, Helgoth said.
Helgoth’s Pumpkin Patch is a 320-acre working farm. “But we also have other farms. We’re grain farmers,” she said.
They have about 1,000 acres. For the last 26 years, she’s also worked at Dillard’s in Grand Island.
In addition, the Helgoth’s melon stand along Highway 281 has been operated by the family since 1956.
You also can buy Helgoth’s produce at the farmers market next to Ace Hardware and Garden Center in Grand Island.
Meanwhile, the parking lots at the two pumpkin patches can be crowded on autumn weekends.
“In the times that are trying like this, I think people are looking for things to do to bring families closer together, to bring them out, to be able to have fun things without worrying about everything that’s going on in the world,” Helgoth said. “They’re outdoors, and so we feel it’s a safe place.”