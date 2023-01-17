Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven't been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday.

The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

The last confirmed sighting was Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Grand Island. The Proctors went to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at about 4 p.m. that day. After leaving the VA facility at about 4:30 p.m., they went to CHI Health St. Francis, leaving at about 8 p.m. Those reports have been confirmed, said Victor Proctor and Lt. Ryan Dummer of the Aurora Police Department.

Several people reported seeing the couple early Friday afternoon on the north side of the square in Aurora, Dummer said. Those reports place the couple in that area at 2 or 2:30 p.m.

Police are investigating possible sightings of the couple in Omaha, said Laci Fleming Proctor, who is Victor's daughter. Someone reported seeing the couple in Giltner late Wednesday night, Victor said.

When a tip is received, the Proctors pass on the information to the Aurora Police Department, said Victor, who lives in Aurora.

"There is an active search with the Nighthawk Search and Rescue and Civil Air Patrol crews. They are well equipped and doing everything they can," Laci wrote on Facebook.

Laci, who lives in Hampton, wanted to convey to the public "that we appreciate all the tips and everything that they're doing for us." The family is "very, very appreciative of what they're doing for us, and all the search and rescue crews. Just everyone that's helping us, we're just so grateful." She also complimented Aurora police.

The Proctors were mentioned at Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Gary Quandt pointed out that Bob Proctor is a veteran. "We need to do everything we can to find this couple," he said.

Bob is 89 years old with dementia and needs his blood pressure medication. He is bald on top with grey thin hair on the back and sides. Bob is 5’9” and 145 lbs.

Loveda is 92 years old and has glaucoma and doesn’t see well at night. She should not be driving at night. "She has thicker white/grey hair for her age." She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 180 "with beautiful bright blue eyes," Laci wrote on Facebook.

The Proctors' car has a Navy Seabees sticker on the back window. The license plate number is 1030.

They do not have cell phones or debit cards.

"We are terrified they are very disoriented and confused. The search must continue before this winter storm comes through; please be on the lookout!" Laci wrote on Facebook.

If you have information, please call the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.