Affordable, high-quality child care may be hard for Grand Island families to find and a new nonprofit is looking to address the issue.
Carolyn Bixenmann, founder and chairwoman of the Family First Academy’s board of directors, said the organization’s board first met in June 2019 and looked for ways to help the Grand Island community by providing low-cost, quality child care and educational programming to families.
The result was the Family First Academy.
Bixenmann said the academy submitted its 501(c)(3) status and is waiting to have that approved. The organization has spent the last year “getting organized, fulfilling the legal requirements that need to be done, and refining the information and plan that we are proposing.”
She said Family First Academy will offer a number of programs to families once it is up and running.
It will operate a 24-hour, reduced-fee child care facility for families. She said qualified staff will work with children in a welcoming environment to provide age appropriate play and developmental activities that stimulate learning.
“There is a huge need for child care, in general, in Grand Island, but in particular for people who work those second and third shifts,” Bixenmann said. “We have heard stories where parents have had to make some pretty tough choices.
“For instance, the parents work at a place where one works second shift and the other works third shift. There is an overlap of time as much as an hour and they do not have any place to take their kids. So, they leave them in the car. That is not bad parenting. That is parents having to make a tough choice; that is the only one they feel they have.”
Bixenmann said Family First Academy will have an application process for interested families in which it will ask for income information and the number of children in the household. Child care then will be provided to qualified families on a “sliding scale.”
In addition to child care, she said Family First Academy will offer a number of educational programs to parents on topics such as budgeting, parenting, cooking and nutrition.
The organization also will offer incentives to parents in the form of vouchers they will earn through following specific guidelines and remaining involved in the program.
Bixenmann said the academy plans to provide vouchers to families through donations from individuals and community partners.
“They will receive the vouchers for being in classes or volunteering time back into their child’s child care,” she said. “The vouchers can be saved up and they can purchase large items like a mattress, any kind of furniture, small appliances or, if they need to, they can use them immediately for gasoline and groceries.”
Bixenmann said Family First Academy does not have a specific location pinned down for its proposed child care facility and is now in the stages of getting its name out. The organization had planned to do awareness activities in April, but was unable to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to start a pilot program, she said, the academy is going to need at least $400,000 to come up with a state Department of Health and Human Services-approved child care facility. She estimates it will need upward of $1 million to operate any kind of a substantial program.
“For the first time, we were involved with Heartland United Way’s Go Big Give campaign this year,” Bixenmann said. “That has been a huge bonus for us. We collected $4,815. Our big winner in this was the increased traffic on our Facebook page and our website.”
Since Family First Academy is awaiting approval of its 501(c)(3) status, she said it is currently a component fund of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and people are able to donate through the foundation.
Those who wish to donate to the Family First Academy can do so online at https://gicf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.
