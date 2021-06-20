Family Fun Day set for Saturday in Grand Island

Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever will host a new family day outdoor event in conjunction with the State Habitat meeting, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Heartland Shooting Park.

The family day aims to bring together landowners, chapter members, wildlife professionals, hunters, bird watchers and other outdoor enthusiasts who share the passion of upland outdoor adventures throughout Nebraska

Scheduled activities include:

— Wild Kitchen: Sample a variety of wild game, learn tips and tricks for cooking, and learn about native edible plants in your backyard.

— Family Fun Zone: Activities include planting pollinator habitat, constructing bee hotels, touch and see Nebraska mammals and birds, feather painting, and many other hands-on activities.

— Dog Training: Dog handling and veterinary field care for your four-legged hunting partner.

— Habitat Hangout: Demonstrations will include prescribed fire equipment use, no-till drill calibration, habitat management, soil health and cover crops, food plots, and plant identification.

— Shooting Sports: From BB guns and 3D archery to shotgun fitting and shooting instruction, the day will be filled with hands-on experiences.