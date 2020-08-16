In April and May, Esther Gomez spent 12 days fighting for her life at CHI Health St. Francis while four members of her family were struggling at home, all of them with COVID-19.
Her entire time in the hospital, Esther could not have any visitors.
And while she had her hands full staying alive, she also was worried about her husband, Wilber; her daughter, Ingrid Ramos; her son, Carlos; and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Daysha Ramos. All were at home, very sick with the coronavirus.
Esther, 58, entered the hospital April 24. She spent 24 hours in the ICU.
“When I went there, I thought I was not going to come out,” she said.
Esther had enormous difficulty breathing.
“I am a woman of faith and I knew God was with me all the time,” she said.
She said she could sense his presence next to her. “I was in his hands and I said, ‘You are the only one who can take me out of this. If you want and if it’s your will, I will. If not, it’s OK.’ I accepted it. I was ready, whatever he decides to do with me.”
With her family unable to visit, Gomez received support from hospital personnel.
Her family FaceTimed with her. She received calls from the nuns at her church, St. Mary’s Cathedral.
After Ingrid started feeling a little better, seven family members waved to Esther from the parking lot. Esther looked down from her fourth-floor window, cheered by the drive-by greeting. The group included Ingrid and her husband. While they were waving, family members were on the phone, talking with her.
But Esther continued to worry about her family. Ingrid did what she could to look after her father.
The family worried about Wilber, 63, because his immune system was compromised. He had finished chemotherapy for cancer Dec. 18.
Test results and symptoms
Ingrid, 43, and her 19-year-old son, Andy, were tested April 17 at Fonner Park. While she tested positive, Andy came up negative twice. At the time, he worked at JBS.
Esther tested at Fonner Park with Carlos, 33. By the time they got the results three days later, Esther was having a lot of trouble breathing. When they received the call telling them of their positive results April 24, she couldn’t speak. She had to hand the phone to her son.
Before Esther finally recovered, her lungs were swollen. She had a bad fever, delirium and severe headaches. “I was a mess,” she said.
Body aches are among the worst symptoms of COVID-19. “Every single muscle in your body aches,” Ingrid said.
When you have COVID, your throat alway feels like you have a lump in it, Ingrid said.
At times, Esther couldn’t talk.
COVID victims are so weak they can’t get out of bed, Ingrid said. They also lose their sense of taste and smell.
Wearing a CPAP breathing mask in the hospital made it even harder to breathe, Esther said.
She had terrible hallucinations. She felt like she was “kind of going crazy.”
When she awoke, she kept her focus on a crucifix on the wall. She said the rosary every day. Many people prayed for her and her family.
“It was a very, very hard time for all the family,” Esther said.
With family members reluctant to associate with one another, the Gomezes’ goddaughter stepped up to help out.
Experimental treatment
Esther’s situation was complicated by her diabetes and high blood pressure.
The hospital gave her an experimental treatment and plasma from those who had conquered COVID.
She never went on a ventilator. But the hospital did give her another machine, which helped.
After being released May 5, she used an oxygen tank at home for five weeks.
“I’m very grateful that God gave me another chance,” Esther said.
Carlos, who is a social worker, doesn’t think people realize how much COVID-19 “can affect your mentality.”
Daysha said the disease “takes a huge toll on your mental health.”
Ingrid still battles with depression and anxiety.
‘This is not a game’
Wilber is the owner of Wilber’s Auto Repair, 501 N. Pine St.
Esther is a paraeducator and interpreter for Grand Island Public Schools.
They have been married since 1976. In addition to Ingrid and Carlos, they are the parents of Wilber, 38. They have nine grandkids.
The family recommends that people wear masks and wash their hands.
Early on during the pandemic, when Carlos saw people wearing masks, he thought it might be a little too early for that.
Now, the family hopes that some of the precautionary measures become permanent.
If you don’t want to wear a mask, set those feelings aside, Carlos said. “It’s not about you. It’s about other people’s lives.”
Even now, Ingrid keeps her trips to the grocery store brief.
Daysha said people should do anything they can to keep their families and others safe.
Wilber recommends a hand covering when you pump gas.
“This is not a game,” he said. “It’s not a joke.”
Ingrid knows it’s not comfortable wearing a mask.
But, “I’d rather be hot than in the hospital,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.