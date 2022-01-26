Family-owned company returns to Grand Island with Saturday night monster truck show

The third generation of the monster truck family is Riott Lane Gergick, the son of Sinjan ahd Hope Gergick. Hope does the booking and social media for 2xtreme Racing.

Sinjan Gergick says the 2xtreme Racing production is “definitely one of the best shows around. It’s affordable. You get a lot more for your money coming to our shows” than you would going to Monster Jam, he said.

“We don’t have as many trucks, but it’s a little more relaxing” he said. Instead of a crowd of 10,000 or 15,000 people, “you have a couple thousand kind of spread out. You can actually go meet the drivers, talk to them, get autographs, see the trucks up close, touch the trucks, ride the trucks — all that sort of stuff. That’s pretty cool.”

It’s a good family event and a chance “to bring everybody out and have a good time,“ he said.

A unique thing is that families can bring their own Power Wheels to race at intermission. Kids taking part must be 3- to 10-years-old and bring a helmet and 12-volt or 24-volt Power Wheels to the arena.

No registration is required. The battery-powered racers will be stored at the merchandise stand until intermission.