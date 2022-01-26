Family-owned company returns to Grand Island with Saturday night monster truck show

For the second year in a row, 2xtreme Racing will rumble into Grand Island to present Monster Truck Chaos Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
Twenty people will bring seven monster trucks to the show. One of those trucks, Bounty Hunter, is 17 feet long and weighs 12,500 pounds.
2xtreme Racing, based in Tonga-noxie, Kan., stages more shows outdoors. The only reason the company does shows indoors is because it’s cold outside.
“People need entertainment this time of the year, and the only place to go is indoors,” says Sinjan Gergick, director of operations for 2xtreme Racing.
Five of the big trucks are performing vehicles. The public gets to ride in the other two.
“That’s probably the coolest thing about our shows, is that you can actually go ride in one,” Gergick said.
The cost to ride is $10 per ticket. Rides are included in the show’s all-inclusive VIP tickets.
The 2xtreme Racing Series is a family-owned operation.
Gergick’s father-in-law, Jimmy Creten, drives Bounty Hunter. Gergick’s mother-in-law, Dawn Creten, goes behind the wheel of a vehicle called Scarlet Bandit.
The third generation of the monster truck family is Riott Lane Gergick, the son of Sinjan ahd Hope Gergick. Hope does the booking and social media for 2xtreme Racing.
Sinjan Gergick says the 2xtreme Racing production is “definitely one of the best shows around. It’s affordable. You get a lot more for your money coming to our shows” than you would going to Monster Jam, he said.
“We don’t have as many trucks, but it’s a little more relaxing” he said. Instead of a crowd of 10,000 or 15,000 people, “you have a couple thousand kind of spread out. You can actually go meet the drivers, talk to them, get autographs, see the trucks up close, touch the trucks, ride the trucks — all that sort of stuff. That’s pretty cool.”
It’s a good family event and a chance “to bring everybody out and have a good time,“ he said.
A unique thing is that families can bring their own Power Wheels to race at intermission. Kids taking part must be 3- to 10-years-old and bring a helmet and 12-volt or 24-volt Power Wheels to the arena.
No registration is required. The battery-powered racers will be stored at the merchandise stand until intermission.
“You will then hear an announcement to meet at the merchandise stand to sign a waiver before the race,” according to the 2extreme website. Participants have a chance to win a free T-shirt.
“People love meeting our drivers. All of our drivers are awesome to talk to you — very nice,” Gergick said.
Those drivers are able to ride on two wheels and perform other stunts.
“All of our drivers are very skillful. They can do all sorts of tricks like that,” taking advantage of the smaller location, he said.
The show also features freestyle motocross and Hillbilly Clowns.
A basic pit party runs 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. An all-inclusive pit party runs 4-5 p.m.
General admission customers may buy pit party passes for $5. The pit party does not include truck rides for general admission ticket holders.
All-inclusive VIP tickets, priced at $40 in advance, include entry to the show, the one-hour exclusive pit party to meet the drivers and see monster trucks up close, a free Hero card to have autographed by drivers and a free monster truck ride. It also includes a VIP souvenir badge and an entry to win a monster truck body part. An all-inclusive ticket is the same price for all ages.