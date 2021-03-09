Family’s venture a big success: Central City project headed by 11-year-old with Down syndrome

Shauna also started a podcast that focuses on Down syndrome.

When people hear that a mother is expecting a child with Down syndrome, they often say, “I’m sorry.”

Shauna wants that to change. She wants people to say congratulations, as they would for the birth of any other child.

Shauna knows that health issues “can come with having a child with disabilities. But the positives by far outweigh the negatives.”

In the middle of last year, Bailey started telling people, “You are worth it.”

“And I don’t know where she got that, actually,” her mother said. But they decided to make that the name of the company.

Proceeds from the venture go into an Enable Savings Plan, which will help pay for Bailey’s future.

Shauna says Bailey is “full of life and hilarious. And she will always tell you how she’s feeling.”

If Bailey “likes something, she’s going to tell you. If she doesn’t like something, she’s also going to tell you that.”

When someone in the family is having a rough day, Bailey will go sit with that person.