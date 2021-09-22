Fantastic growing year for Nebraska crops as corn forecast to yield 1.8 billion bushels

In Nebraska, soybean production is record forecast at 327 million bushels, up 11% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.55 million acres, is up 8% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 59 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from a year ago.

For the week ending Sept. 19, state soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 21% fair, 50% good, and 21% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 71%, behind the 79% last year, but ahead of the 62% average. Harvested was 4%, behind the 9% last year, but near the 5% average.

Nationwide, the USDA reports that soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.37 billion bushels, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 6% from 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are expected to average 50.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.4 bushel from 2020. Total planted area, at 87.2 million acres, is down less than 1% from the previous estimate but up 5% from the previous year.

Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.4 million acres, down less than 1% from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.