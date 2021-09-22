Fantastic growing year for Nebraska crops as corn forecast to yield 1.8 billion bushels

Good growing conditions have produced what looks like a record crop year for Nebraska farmers.
Last week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that, based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.8 billion bushels, up 1% from last year’s production.
The USDA reported that the area harvested for grain, at 9.6 million acres, is down 3% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 188 bushels per acre, up 7 bushels from last year.
For the week ending Sept. 19, state corn condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 19% fair, 45% good, and 23% excellent. Corn dented was 94%, near the 97% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 54%, behind the 63% last year, but ahead of the 47% average. Harvested was 7%, near the 9% last year and the 5% average.
Nationwide, the USDA reported that corn production for grain is forecast at 15 billion bushels, up 2% from the previous forecast and up 6% from 2020.
Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are expected to average 176.3 bushels per harvested acre, up 1.7 bushels from the previous forecast and up 4.3 bushels from last year. Total planted area, at 93.3 million acres, is up 1% from the previous estimate, and up 3% from the previous year.
Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 3% from the previous year.
In Nebraska, soybean production is record forecast at 327 million bushels, up 11% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.55 million acres, is up 8% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 59 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from a year ago.
For the week ending Sept. 19, state soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 21% fair, 50% good, and 21% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 71%, behind the 79% last year, but ahead of the 62% average. Harvested was 4%, behind the 9% last year, but near the 5% average.
Nationwide, the USDA reports that soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.37 billion bushels, up 1% from the previous forecast and up 6% from 2020.
Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are expected to average 50.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.4 bushel from 2020. Total planted area, at 87.2 million acres, is down less than 1% from the previous estimate but up 5% from the previous year.
Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.4 million acres, down less than 1% from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.
In Nebraska, sorghum for grain production of 22.3 million bushels is up 63% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 265,000 acres, is up 77% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 84 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from last year.
For the week ending Sept. 19, state sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good, and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 96%, near the 92% last year and the 93% average. Mature was 35%, behind the 46% last year, and near the 36% average. Harvested was 3%, near the 2% both last year and average.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.3 million tons, down 9% from 2020. Area for harvest, at 43,600 acres, is down 5% from last year. Yield is forecast at 29.7 tons per acre, down 1.3 tons from a year ago.
Dry edible pea production is forecast at 437 thousand cwt, down 5% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 27,000 acres, is down 18% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 1,620 pounds per acre, up 220 pounds from last year.
Despite excellent growing season this year, July storms caused more than $30 million in damage in Nebraska and left more than one-third of the state without electrical power. Nebraska was granted federal disaster aid.
Fourteen counties were affected by the July 9-10 storms, according to the letter: Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington and York.
The storms generated winds in excess of 70 mph to 90 mph and hail as large as 4 inches to 6 inches in diameter.
Among the cities that experienced power outages were Aurora, Battle Creek, Giltner, Neligh, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Meadow Grove, Oakdale, Omaha, La Vista, Papillion, Plattsmouth and Ralston.