Fantasy of Trees exhibit open at Stuhr Museum

— Best Use of Recycled Items

— Best Tree Topper

— Best Represents Organization

— Best in Pop Culture

— Most Unexpected

— WOW

— Very Funny

— Brings a Smile

— Is it a Tree?

— Fit for a Museum

Winners will be announced soon.

Starting Wednesday, Stuhr will begin its “Christmas at Stuhr” activities around the grounds.

“Each day brings something new and different for you and your family to take part in through Saturday, Dec. 19,” according to the museum’s news release. “From wooden train building to holiday slime making to scrap ornaments to presentations on 1890s holiday decorating, our entire staff has come up with great activities to make your holiday season a special one.”

Preregistration is needed for some events. For more information call 308-385-5316.

The museum also is celebrating the season online.

Daily videos are posted on social media about the Fantasy of Trees, the history of the holiday, the Stuhr Crazy Podcast and Scout’s adventures! The museum is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The information also may be found at stuhrmuseum.org.

