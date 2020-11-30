Fantasy of Trees exhibit open at Stuhr Museum

More than 50 businesses and organizations have decorated Christmas trees as part of Stuhr Museum’s annual Fantasy of Trees.
The exhibit, which opened Saturday, runs through Jan. 3 at the Stuhr Building.
The museum officials say Fantasy of Trees brings beauty and joy to your holiday season.
“From the elegant to the humorous to the historic to the topical, these trees are a must-see part of your holiday,” according to a Stuhr news release.
Viewing is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with special evening viewings as part of the “Christmas at Stuhr” celebration.
A special evening viewing is set for Thursday, Dec. 3.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children and free for Stuhr Museum members.
This year, trees will be judged on a variety of categories and winners will be selected by Stuhr Museum’s curators.
Those categories are:
— Most Creative
— Most Traditional
— Best Tree Skirt
— Best Children’s Theme
— Best Hand-made Ornaments
— Best Use of Recycled Items
— Best Tree Topper
— Best Represents Organization
— Best in Pop Culture
— Most Unexpected
— WOW
— Very Funny
— Brings a Smile
— Is it a Tree?
— Fit for a Museum
Winners will be announced soon.
Starting Wednesday, Stuhr will begin its “Christmas at Stuhr” activities around the grounds.
“Each day brings something new and different for you and your family to take part in through Saturday, Dec. 19,” according to the museum’s news release. “From wooden train building to holiday slime making to scrap ornaments to presentations on 1890s holiday decorating, our entire staff has come up with great activities to make your holiday season a special one.”
Preregistration is needed for some events. For more information call 308-385-5316.
The museum also is celebrating the season online.
Daily videos are posted on social media about the Fantasy of Trees, the history of the holiday, the Stuhr Crazy Podcast and Scout’s adventures! The museum is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The information also may be found at stuhrmuseum.org.
