Farm Bureau: High-quality broadband critical to ag, rural Nebraska

Legislation that will help bring high-speed broadband internet to rural Nebraska has the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, testified earlier this week in support of a bill introduced by state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson. Friesen’s district includes a portion of Grand Island.

The bill, LB388, was introduced by Friesen, chairman of the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts. The proposal calls on the Legislature to invest $20 million in each of the next two years to increase high-end broadband access for individuals in unserved and underserved areas of the state. The funds would be administered by the Public Service Commission.

In McHargue’s testimony, he said much of the technology allowing farmers and ranchers to increase efficiencies and boost environmental benefits depends on quality e-connectivity.

“Our ability to use precision technology is what will allow us to move closer to farming and managing our land by the inch, rather than by the acre or field,” he said.

McHargue, who farms and raises livestock, said improving broadband access is one of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s priorities.