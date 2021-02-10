Farm Bureau: High-quality broadband critical to ag, rural Nebraska

Legislation that will help bring high-speed broadband internet to rural Nebraska has the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, testified earlier this week in support of a bill introduced by state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson. Friesen’s district includes a portion of Grand Island.
The bill, LB388, was introduced by Friesen, chairman of the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts. The proposal calls on the Legislature to invest $20 million in each of the next two years to increase high-end broadband access for individuals in unserved and underserved areas of the state. The funds would be administered by the Public Service Commission.
In McHargue’s testimony, he said much of the technology allowing farmers and ranchers to increase efficiencies and boost environmental benefits depends on quality e-connectivity.
“Our ability to use precision technology is what will allow us to move closer to farming and managing our land by the inch, rather than by the acre or field,” he said.
McHargue, who farms and raises livestock, said improving broadband access is one of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s priorities.
“Like electricity, broadband access has become an infrastructure necessity,” he said. “Rural Nebraska can’t afford to be left behind as it impacts everything from growing main street businesses and expanding telehealth opportunities, to simply allowing children to get online to do their homework.”
McHargue spoke on behalf of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska State Dairy Association, Nebraska Soybean Association and the Nebraska Wheat Growers.
McHargue said the bill would help “our state take a significant step forward in bringing broadband to unserved and underserved areas with speed tests up to 100/100.”
He said rural areas should have access to affordable and reliable broadband, as urban areas do.
“Farmers and ranchers depend on broadband just as they do railways and highways,” McHargue said.
He said broadband access enables precision agriculture to be more efficient and environmentally friendly by maximizing yields and minimizing water use.
“Not only do our members benefit from access to broadband, but the communities that depend on us also benefit,” McHargue said.
He said affordable and reliable broadband enables agricultural producers to access government services, telehealth services, economic development opportunities, and employment and educational services, especially in a pandemic when some jobs and schools are remote-only.
“The need is urgent, and our members support using all the tools in our toolbox to bring access to every community in our state,” McHargue said.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, 39% of Americans in rural areas lack access to 25 mbps down/3mbps up service, while only 4% of Americans in urban areas lack the same.
“Our members support scalable technologies in order to make sure that rural Nebraskans do not get left behind as technological capacity increases,” he said. “When one in every four jobs in this state depend on agriculture for their existence, this is an investment that needs to be made.”
Friesen’s bill is one of a number of bills introduced this year to improve Nebraska’s rural communities’ access to broadband technology.
“Each of the bills before this committee have merit in their own right,” McHargue said. “Using the best parts from each would enable our state to be much more competitive at all levels.”