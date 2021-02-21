Farm economy rebounds sharply in 4th quarter

For example, the report said the share of bankers who reported higher income than a year ago was far smaller in Oklahoma and the Mountain States, where drought conditions intensified and less revenue is attributed to crop production. About 30% of respondents in those states indicated that incomes were lower than a year ago, compared with only 8% in all other states.

With a recent boost in profit opportunities and strong support from government aid, the report said that the financial outcome for borrowers in 2020 was notably better than what was expected earlier in the year.

“About 80% of bankers expected farm incomes for the entire year would be higher than initially projected in early 2020 when factoring in government payments; and nearly 20% expected the increase to be significant,” according to the report. “Compared with other states in the District, the turnaround in farm income was less pronounced in Oklahoma and the Mountain States.”

The survey found that agricultural lenders expected farmers to strengthen their balance sheets and make capital purchases with incomes larger than initially expected.