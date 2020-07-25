This time of year, it’s mostly about tomatoes.
“Everybody wants their first BLT,” says Teri Knott of Grand Island.
But it’s not all about tomatoes.
People also were snapping up cucumbers, rhubarb, beets and honey at the farmers market in front of Tractor Supply Co. this week.
The market has been running every Wednesday for more than a month. Vendors pull their products from the earth, clean them and sell them from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday into October. Until a few years ago, the same group sold their produce in the Orscheln Farm and Home lot.
“We all just kind of get along,” Knott said.
Five weeks ago, there were only two vendors in the TSC parking lot. The number grew to six this week as the gardening output has increased.
Three of the vendors were selling tomatoes.
Patsy Crowell, who lives southwest of Ravenna, sold out quickly.
Knott also ran out of tomatoes. “But that’s the first thing to go,” she explained.
Early in the summer, everybody wants their first fresh tomatoes, Knott said.
Sherryl Coufal
Sherryl Coufal was selling honey from Hamilton Honey Farms of Elba. People like locally produced honey, she said.
Hamilton Honey Farms has about 1,500 hives.
Her family’s been in the honey business for 65 years.
“We’re just kind of proud of what we do,” Coufal said.
Their product, she says, is very light.
Coufal also sells her honey at the Ace Hardware and Garden Center Farmers Market on Saturdays and Sundays.
Teri Knott
In addition to tomatoes, Knott was selling cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, beets and plants.
One of the more popular vegetables is kohlrabi, which tastes like cabbage.
Knott has been selling tomatoes for four weeks. She gets an early start in her sister’s greenhouse.
Don and Carol Porter
On Wednesday, Don and Carol Porter were selling tomatoes, squash, zucchini, fresh eggs, garlic, peppers, bread and pie.
The bread, which Don makes, included apple zucchini and strawberry rhubarb.
Carol will make pies to order.
“She makes the crust and I do all the inside part,” Don said.
That filling doesn’t come out of a can. The Porters grow the peaches, apples, rhubarb and strawberries themselves.
The Porters, who’ve been married 35 years, operate Porter’s Patch Fresh Veggies and Eggs.
Rita Dierberger
Rita Dierberger’s family has been in the watermelon business for a long time.
“My grandpa raised watermelons and hauled them in his Model A,” Dierberger said.
She has a photo of herself, as an 8-year-old, helping her grandfather, Henry Franssen. The St. Libory man had a stand at the junction of Highways 92 and 281.
Her late father, Frank, also raised melons.
“I’ve been in watermelons all my life,” she said. Watermelons just get in your blood and “you just can’t seem to give it up.”
You can buy seedless watermelons now. But the majority of people still ask for them with seeds, Dierberger said.
Rita and Virgil Dierberger, who live south of St. Paul, were making their first appearance in the TSC lot this year.
They also sell produce Saturday mornings in St. Paul.
The Dierbergers, both 74, will have watermelons and cantaloupes in a couple of weeks.
English cucumbers, which are long and skinny, are popular with customers, Rita said. She also was selling jellies, jams and pickles.
Later on, she’ll have okra for sale.
They don’t have tomatoes yet.
Rita has a particular type of tomato she prefers.
“But I don’t want to tell you what kind,” she said.
Emil Kment
Emil and Darlene Kment of Chapman were selling beets, rhubarb, cucumbers, eggplant, zucchini, peppers, yellow squash and other products from their garden.
It was their second time at the TSC lot this year.
Patsy Crowell
In addition to the TSC farmers market, Patsy Crowell also sells produce in Ravenna on Fridays.
Besides tomatoes, Crowell sold onions, garlic, kohlrabi and beets Wednesday. Pretty much whatever you’d want in a vegetable, “she’s got,” said her husband, Gene.
The best sellers right now, though, are tomatoes.
What’s the secret to the Crowells’ tomatoes?
“No secret. We put them in fairly early,” Gene said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.