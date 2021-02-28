Farmers partner with rural firefighters to reduce injuries, fatalities

RF-DASH is funded by the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center through a cooperative agreement from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“We’re in our fifth year of funding in 2021,” Bendixsen says. “Our hope is that we’ll secure another five-year funding grant to expand training to include rescue training. Grain bin rescues, grain entrapment, and grain handling equipment entanglements are common sources of farm injury and fatality. We believe communities are ready for grain handling prevention education. We hope to include this training in future RF-DASH training programs.

There are fire departments who really care about their community and want to protect people from being injured,” Bendixsen adds. “Think about helping keep them from being injured if they have to come to your farm.”

Bendixsen encourages farmers to consider how they can help prevent the need for an emergency rescue. Often, both the victim and the rescuer become endangered.

“By taking this initiative to help prevent something from happening to you, your family or your workers, you’re also preventing the risk taken by rescuers in your community.”

“We extend a major thank you to my research team and to the Upper Midwest Ag Safety and Health Center out of the University of Minnesota and to the staff at the National Farm Medicine Center,” Bendixsen says. “We’ve grown this over multiple years and we’re happy to see it taken root in some fire departments. There are some fire departments who are truly just running with it. That’s the kind of thing that’s rewarding, when you see an idea come to fruition and people take it and make it their own.”