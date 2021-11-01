Farnsworth updates Central Platte NRD board on Platte River Recovery Program

Jason Farnsworth, executive director of Headwaters Corp., gave an update on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program at the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors October meeting.
The PRRIP is a national species recovery program focused on three bird species (least tern, piping plover, whooping crane) and one fish species (pallid sturgeon). Farnsworth is leading collaborative efforts to achieve the PRRIP’s water objective of 130,000-150,000 acre-feet a year and land objective of 10,000 acres of habitat. Headwaters Corp. manages the annual program budget of over $19 million and serves as the public face of all program activities.
Farnsworth reported that the PRRIP continues to work on its focus areas of land, water, science, and administration. The PRRIP is in the process of purchasing roughly 14,000 acres of land within the 3.5 mile reach along the Platte River to help reach their land acquisition goals. The PRRIP has also shifted its land strategy from buying and restoring habitat to a land management strategy.
The PRRIP has also developed a framework to spend $1.5 million over the next five years for pallid sturgeon research on the Lower Platte. It also continues to focus science efforts on the two other Endangered Species Act species (piping plover and whooping cranes) that rely on habitat along the Platte River.
In addition:
-- Hydrologist Brandi Flyr gave an update on the irrigation canals that CPNRD rehabilitated to increase groundwater recharge to enhance surface water and ground water supplies. The rehabilitations provide enhanced flows to the Platte River by diverting and retiming excess flows to the river; returning natural flow irrigation rights to the river; and help meet requirements of the PRRIP agreement and LB962 to return the Platte River to its 1997 level of use.
Flyr reported on CPNRD’s requirements of the PRRIP agreement and reported that the next steps are to take the initial pilot program and move it to a long-term, 30-year agreement.
-- The CPNRD Water Programs Conference is planned for Feb. 8, 2022, at the Crane Trust Nature & Visitors Center. Additional details and a complete agenda will follow.
-- Joe Krolikowski, district conservationist, reported on the Conservation Stewardship Program, which is a voluntary conservation program that encourages producers to address resource concerns in a comprehensive manner. NRCS is currently renewing CSP contracts and processing payments for other conservation programs. The deadline to sign-up for CSP is Nov. 10.