Farnsworth updates Central Platte NRD board on Platte River Recovery Program

Jason Farnsworth, executive director of Headwaters Corp., gave an update on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program at the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors October meeting.

The PRRIP is a national species recovery program focused on three bird species (least tern, piping plover, whooping crane) and one fish species (pallid sturgeon). Farnsworth is leading collaborative efforts to achieve the PRRIP’s water objective of 130,000-150,000 acre-feet a year and land objective of 10,000 acres of habitat. Headwaters Corp. manages the annual program budget of over $19 million and serves as the public face of all program activities.

Farnsworth reported that the PRRIP continues to work on its focus areas of land, water, science, and administration. The PRRIP is in the process of purchasing roughly 14,000 acres of land within the 3.5 mile reach along the Platte River to help reach their land acquisition goals. The PRRIP has also shifted its land strategy from buying and restoring habitat to a land management strategy.

The PRRIP has also developed a framework to spend $1.5 million over the next five years for pallid sturgeon research on the Lower Platte. It also continues to focus science efforts on the two other Endangered Species Act species (piping plover and whooping cranes) that rely on habitat along the Platte River.