Fatal Grand Island stabbing done on behalf of Latin Kings gang, officer testifies

Donald Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing Said Abdullahi Farah on Feb. 15, had his case bound over to Hall County District Court on Tuesday.

Farah, a 30-year-old homeless man, was stabbed inside an apartment complex at 303 Pine St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Island Fire Department paramedics.

Anthony, 34, was arrested Feb. 17 at 1019 Seventh St. in St. Paul.

Hall County Judge John Rademacher scheduled Anthony’s district court arraignment for 9 a.m. April 5.

Anthony is charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Anthony appeared at the preliminary hearing via Webex video.

Another resident of the apartment building called 911 at 6:03 a.m. Feb. 15. The first police officer arrived at 6:07 a.m.

The only witness called at Anthony’s preliminary hearing was Grand Island Police investigator Bryce Collamore, who answered questions from prosecutor Stephen West and public defender Gerry Piccolo.

Earlier in the evening, Collamore said, Anthony had a fight with another man in the same building over a stolen bicycle.

In response to questions from West, Collamore described a verbal dispute between Anthony and Farah that soon became physical.

Anthony told GIPD that he punched Farah twice, knocking him down. Anthony feared that he had killed Farah, but could tell he was still alive from his snoring.

Anthony said he was going to give Farah what’s known as a “buck fifty,” a permanent scar above an eyebrow.

Collamore said that Anthony stomped or kicked Farah in the face.

At the apartment, Anthony was with his girlfriend, Marrisa Stephens. Collamore said Stephens cried out to Anthony, asking him to stop assaulting Farah.

Anthony said he assaulted Farah on behalf of a gang called the Latin Kings, Collamore said.

Collamore said that Anthony used a knife to make one incision in Farah’s neck, through one layer of clothing.

At one point, Anthony told police he thought Farah might have a weapon on him. That was found not to be the case, Collamore said.

Surveillance video shows Anthony and Stephens leaving the apartment building at 5:57 a.m. Another video shows them walking past the building, presumably on their way to entering it, at 5:50 a.m.

After the assault, Collamore said, Anthony went to the Blackstone Apartments at 319 S. Walnut and then went to 1831 Sylvan St. At the latter address, Anthony left a pair of boots and a pair of gloves that he had been wearing, Collamore said.

An autopsy, performed on Farah’s body in Douglas County, found that the cause of death was an embolism triggered by the incision, Collamore said.

The knife has not been found, Collamore said.

Piccolo asked Collamore about the video evidence, focusing on the arrival and departure of Anthony and Stephens. He also asked if anyone in the apartment actually witnessed the stabbing. Collamore said that one neighbor heard what he believed was a fight but no one saw it.

Rademacher ruled that the state had met its burden of showing probable cause. Rademacher also bound Anthony over to district court in another case where he is accused to possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Jan. 23.

GIPD officer Justin Roehrich testified at that preliminary hearing.

Rademacher scheduled Anthony’s district court arraignment for the same time as the other case.

