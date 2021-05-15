Father Golka was ‘shocked, humbled and terrified’ when he learned he would become bishop

“One thing that drew me to the diocesan priesthood is love. From the birth of a baby to the funeral of a grandfather, it is an honor to walk with people at these important times in their lives. I learned many ways to do ministry, but the best is to be yourself and use the gifts God gave you. I also learned I didn’t have to be perfect,” he said.

He felt privileged to do funerals, too.

“I always felt honored that I got to be with a family at that moment. That has continued throughout my priesthood, and it’s something I know I’ll miss as a bishop,” he said.

In 2000, he went to Holy Rosary Church in Alliance for a year, followed by five years at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff, a bilingual parish. “The joke is that none of what I learned about the priesthood worked in a Spanish culture,” he said, grinning.

“I learned to listen to the culture and let people teach me. The Spanish have great respect for priests, but it is more demanding because they see a priest as part of the family. I appreciated their tenderness in inviting me into heart of their families,” he said.

Next came 10 years at St. Patrick’s Church in North Platte, a “fun, active” parish that had a high school and a grade school.