Federal Reserve reports fewer, but larger, ag loans

“While the number of loans continued to trend downward, the average size of farm loans grew for the second consecutive quarter.” the report said. “The number of new bookings with balances of less than $100,000 decreased by about 30% from a year ago and accounted for nearly 90% of the overall decline. The number of notes greater than $100,000 also dropped by about 18% and together with a record low number of loans overall, the average size of all new non-real estate loans reached a historic high.”

The report said interest rates on agricultural loans remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter.

“After increasing to a 10-year high in 2018 and 2019, rates on farm loans began to decline in the second quarter of 2020 alongside a decrease in benchmark rates,” the report said. “Compared to the same time a year ago, interest rates charged on non-real estate farm loans declined by at least 110 basis points for all purposes.”