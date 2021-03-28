Federal Retail Pharmacy Program able to vaccinate 18 and older

LINCOLN — With a number of Nebraska’s pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, starting Monday, March 29, those entities will be able to vaccinate residents 18 and older.

These sites are all accessible to the public and still vaccinating individuals in the current priority phase, 2A, to include 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff.

Opening up the age range for this program allows Nebraskans to visit a pharmacy anywhere regardless of jurisdiction and speeds up vaccination efforts across the state. For example, if a resident in one district wants to schedule an appointment for vaccination in another county that has availability, they can.

Doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state’s weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by Nebraska’s 19 local health departments. Some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages and can decrease the age to ensure that schedules remain full.